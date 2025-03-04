ZeroFox to Sponsor, Exhibit and Present at FS-ISAC Americas 2025 Spring Summit

WASHINGTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox, the leader in external cybersecurity, will sponsor, exhibit, and present at the FS-ISAC 2025 Americas Spring Summit. Conference attendees can visit ZeroFox at Booth #15, and join Chief Technology Officer Mike Price on March 10 from 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM local time, for a presentation on how artificial intelligence (AI) avatars are reshaping the future of cyber operations.

As financial institutions face increasingly sophisticated digital threats, the role of AI in both attack and defense continues to evolve. Organizations must adapt their security strategies to address emerging challenges, including AI-powered attacks, sophisticated impersonation schemes, automated fraud campaigns, and coordinated cyber threats targeting financial infrastructure. Backed by experts who understand specific risks to financial services institutions, and with over a decade of cybersecurity SaaS experience, ZeroFox is the trusted leader in protecting these enterprise digital landscapes through Digital Risk Protection (DRP), seamlessly integrated with Threat Intelligence (TI) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) capabilities.

"The integration of AI into cyber operations represents both a significant challenge and opportunity for financial institutions," said Mike Price, Chief Technology Officer at ZeroFox. "As these technologies advance, understanding how AI avatars will impact the threat landscape is crucial for developing effective defense strategies. I look forward to sharing insights with the financial services community about preparing for this next evolution in cybersecurity."

Representatives from ZeroFox will be available at Booth #15 to discuss the company's comprehensive external cybersecurity platform and advantages for financial institutions, including:

Reduce Attack Surface Exposure and Mitigate Digital Risk: Use ZeroFox’s dedicated digital risk protection products and services, to identify and stop financial fraud, risks, and targeted attacks before they impact your business, customers, partners, and employees.

Use ZeroFox’s dedicated digital risk protection products and services, to identify and stop financial fraud, risks, and targeted attacks before they impact your business, customers, partners, and employees. Automate Manual Processes to Augment Security Teams: Advanced automation and analyst-vetted intelligence scours trillions of potentially malicious accounts and posts, reducing the time-intensive process of data collection, analysis, context, and remediation.

Advanced automation and analyst-vetted intelligence scours trillions of potentially malicious accounts and posts, reducing the time-intensive process of data collection, analysis, context, and remediation. Understand IoCs and TTPs: Apply expert-vetted, actionable threat intelligence to proactively identify how attackers bypass traditional security perimeter controls and execute targeted attacks against financial services institutions at scale.

Apply expert-vetted, actionable threat intelligence to proactively identify how attackers bypass traditional security perimeter controls and execute targeted attacks against financial services institutions at scale. Protect Customers from Financial Crime: Rapidly identify and stop cybercriminals from exploiting customers’ digital presence, with automated disruption services and in-house takedowns of fraudulent content, accounts, domains, and communications.

Rapidly identify and stop cybercriminals from exploiting customers’ digital presence, with automated disruption services and in-house takedowns of fraudulent content, accounts, domains, and communications. Avoid Costly Compliance Violations: Automatically enforce policies for all employees and executives across external digital communication and social media platforms to ensure regulatory compliance with PCI DSS, FFIEC, FINRA, and more.

Automatically enforce policies for all employees and executives across external digital communication and social media platforms to ensure regulatory compliance with PCI DSS, FFIEC, FINRA, and more. Safeguard Key Personnel: Identify and take down fraudulent social media accounts, impersonations, or malicious content targeting your executives and VIPs. Ensure protection from physical threats at home or on-the-go.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox is the trusted leader with over a decade of cybersecurity SaaS expertise protecting enterprise digital landscapes—where business operations, customers, and threat actors converge. Through its AI-powered Digital Risk Protection (DRP) solutions, seamlessly integrated with Threat Intelligence (TI) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) capabilities, ZeroFox empowers organizations to proactively monitor, detect, and disrupt emergent threats by cyber attackers targeting their brands, domains, and people. With ZeroFox, organizations can achieve deeper threat contextualization, faster detection and response times, and longer-term cost savings by anticipating, understanding, and mitigating external digital threats at scale. Join thousands of customers, including the largest public sector organizations and leaders in finance, media, technology, retail, and healthcare, to stay ahead of adversaries and manage the full lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit zerofox.com for more information.

