Skyward Unveils New Turnkey Data Visualization Tool During 2025 International Conference, iCon

STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, held their international conference, iCon, February 26-28 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. The event featured over 80 sessions and various networking opportunities, with the highlight being the unveiling of Skyward’s DistrictPulse, a new analytics reporting tool designed to quickly connect data to capture strategic insights, integrated seamlessly with Skyward's Qmlativ Education Management System.

Developed in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Skyward’s DistrictPulse is designed to pull data directly from Qmlativ and deliver actionable insights to key district personnel. Unlike many existing solutions, DistrictPulse ensures that data remains secure and accessible only to authorized users, reflecting the security established in Qmlativ. To learn more about Skyward’s DistrictPulse, go to skyward.com/districtpulse.

“The launch of DistrictPulse emphasizes our commitment to providing powerful analytics that empower district leaders with the insights needed to improve performance and achieve their goals,” said Tom King, chief marketing officer at Skyward. “iCon 2025 was a fantastic opportunity to connect with edtech leaders and showcase how Skyward continues to innovate.”

“AWS was thrilled be a part of iCon 2025 to show Skyward users how DistrictPulse is a game-changer for them,” said Adam Leahy, senior enterprise account executive at AWS. “We’ve worked closely with Skyward over the past year to ensure this tool saves customers time and delivers data in an entirely new way to analyze and visualize trends, which district leaders can then act on.”

The unveiling of DistrictPulse sparked immediate excitement among iCon attendees, with many eager to explore how the new tool will transform their reporting capabilities and data analytics.

“I’m excited about the potential of DistrictPulse,” said Liz Boyles, iCon 2025 attendee and director of information services at Troy CCSD 30C in IL. “This tool will significantly reduce concerns regarding data accuracy, and at-a-glance visuals will provide opportunities for continuous growth at our district and play a significant role in our strategic plan.”

iCon provided attendees with hands-on learning about how Skyward can help streamline district operations. Attendees also participated in leadership-focused presentations, had the opportunity to connect with other like-minded professionals, heard from keynote Thomas C. Murray, and recognized this year’s Leader in Excellence winners. Find the full list of winners at skyward.com/leaders.

Next year’s international conference will take place February 25-27, 2026 at TradeWinds Island Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida. For more information, visit skyward.com/icon.

