Infrared Sensor Market to Hit USD 1.48 Billion by 2032 Driven by Demand for Thermal Imaging, Motion Detection and Industrial Automation | SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Infrared Sensor Marke t Size valued at USD 667.50 million in 2023, is projected to reach USD 1476.40 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.26% from 2024 to 2032.”

Rising Demand for Low-Power Infrared Sensors Fuels Growth Across Industries

Increasing applications of low-power designs in battery-powered devices, like wearables and IoT applications, are fueling the infrared sensor market growth, especially in power-constrained environments. Supply chain considerations like availability of raw materials such as InGaAs and pyroelectric materials and lead times become critical for stabilizing manufacturing. Effective manufacturing practices that maintain yield and defect rates impact costs and profitability directly. Furthermore, the growth in technology is expanding the use of infrared sensors beyond their conventional markets such as consumer electronics and security. New markets including environmental monitoring, industrial automation, and healthcare diagnostics are now finding uses for these sensors. The trend towards versatile applications is, therefore, propelling the high growth rate of the market in different industries.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Lynred (Infrared detectors for defense applications, Space-grade infrared detectors)

(Infrared detectors for defense applications, Space-grade infrared detectors) Exergen Corporation (Infrared scanners, Temporal artery thermometers)

(Infrared scanners, Temporal artery thermometers) Hamamatsu Photonics (Photomultiplier tubes, Infrared imaging devices)

(Photomultiplier tubes, Infrared imaging devices) Specim (Imaging spectrographs, Hyperspectral cameras)

(Imaging spectrographs, Hyperspectral cameras) Teledyne FLIR (Thermal imaging cameras, Infrared sensors)

(Thermal imaging cameras, Infrared sensors) Sick AG (Photoelectric sensors, Opto-electronic protective devices)

(Photoelectric sensors, Opto-electronic protective devices) Raytheon Technologies (Infrared detectors, Thermal weapon sights)

(Infrared detectors, Thermal weapon sights) Honeywell International (Infrared temperature sensors, Motion detectors)

(Infrared temperature sensors, Motion detectors) Texas Instruments (Infrared thermopile sensors, Proximity sensors)

(Infrared thermopile sensors, Proximity sensors) Murata Manufacturing (Pyroelectric infrared sensors, Thermistors)

(Pyroelectric infrared sensors, Thermistors) Omron Corporation (Infrared temperature sensors, Motion sensors)

(Infrared temperature sensors, Motion sensors) Panasonic Corporation (Passive infrared (PIR) motion sensors, Grid-EYE infrared array sensors)

(Passive infrared (PIR) motion sensors, Grid-EYE infrared array sensors) Excelitas Technologies (Pyroelectric detectors, Thermopile sensors)

(Pyroelectric detectors, Thermopile sensors) InfraTec GmbH (Infrared detectors, Thermographic cameras)

(Infrared detectors, Thermographic cameras) Nippon Avionics (Infrared thermography cameras, Infrared modules).

Infrared Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 667.50 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1476.40 Million CAGR CAGR of 9.26% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Near Infrared (NIR), Infrared, Far Infrared (FIR))

• By Working (Active, Passive)

• By Application (Motion Sensing, Temperature Measurement, Security & Surveillance, Gas & Fire Detection, Spectroscopy, Others)

• By End Use (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Commercial Applications, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Other) Key Drivers • Growing Demand for Infrared Sensors Driven by Automation Smart Devices and Advanced Automotive Applications.



• Rising Demand for Infrared Sensors Driven by Safety Systems Thermal Imaging and Smart Building Automation.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Type, Near Infrared (NIR) Sensors Lead Infrared Market in 2023, Far Infrared (FIR) Sensors Experience Rapid Growth

In 2023, Near Infrared (NIR) sensors dominated the market for infrared sensors with 39.9% of market share. High accuracy and cost-effectiveness ensure their use in applications such as motion detection, spectroscopy, and biometric identification in consumer electronics, i.e., face recognition in smartphones and wearables. NIR sensors are also widely applied in the food and pharmaceutical industries for measuring chemical composition and moisture levels.

The Far Infrared (FIR) segment is growing at the fastest rate, fueled by its expanding application in thermal imaging, security, and automotive safety systems. FIR sensors are growing in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for use in night vision and pedestrian detection. Moreover, their application in predictive maintenance and non-contact temperature measurement in industrial automation is driving adoption across industries from 2024 to 2032.

By Working, Active Infrared Sensors Lead Market with High Reliability in Motion Detection, Passive Infrared Sensors Set to Grow Rapidly

Active Infrared Sensors led the market in 2023 with a share of 56.7%, powered by their extensive adoption in motion detection, distance measurement, and security applications. Active Infrared Sensors emit infrared radiation and measure reflection to provide valuable feedback in industries like consumer electronics, automotive safety, and industrial automation. Precision and reliability are hallmarks of these sensors, which are crucial for object and motion detection across numerous applications.

Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors will grow at the fastest rate during 2024-2032, fueled by the growing demand for low-cost, energy-efficient motion sensing units. PIR sensors sense infrared radiation from objects without an active detection signal and are best suited for security, smart lighting, and occupancy sensors in smart buildings. Their passivity makes them poised for extensive use in energy-saving applications.

By Application, Motion Sensing Dominates Infrared Sensor Market, Gas and Fire Detection Segment Set for Rapid Growth

Motion sensing dominated the infrared sensor market in 2023 of a 26.7% share. Its use across security systems, home automation, and consumer electronics makes it the largest driver. Motion sensing allows for accurate motion detection in applications such as intrusion detection, light control, and gesture recognition in products like smartphones and game consoles. Increasing use of smart homes and IoT devices substantially propels the demand for motion sensing solutions.

The gas and fire detection market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, fueled by rising safety compliance and needs for sophisticated monitoring systems within industrial spaces. Infrared sensors are essential in the detection of dangerous gases and fire incidents by monitoring changes in infrared absorption. Growing need for workplace security and improved government regulations are anticipated to increase the adoption of gas and fire detection systems in various industries.

By End Use, Aerospace and Defense Dominate Infrared Sensor Market, Healthcare Sector Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the aerospace and defense sector led the infrared sensor market with a share of 24.3%. The strong demand for thermal imaging systems, surveillance, and target acquisition systems fuels the leadership. Infrared sensors play a key role in night vision, missile guidance, and border surveillance and provide operational situational awareness. The segment is spurred by heightened demand for sophisticated security systems due to geopolitical tensions and defense modernization initiatives.

The healthcare industry will witness the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032, driven by increasing applications of infrared sensors in medical diagnostics and non-contact temperature measurement. These sensors are also important in medical imaging, monitoring patients, and wearables for delivering precise information. The market is growing on account of expanding applications of remote patient monitoring, telemedicine offerings, and improvement in infrared spectroscopy for the detection of disease.

North America Leads Infrared Sensor Market, Asia Pacific to Experience Fastest Infrared Sensor Market

In 2023, North America contributed a 35.7% share of the infrared sensor market due to increased demand in aerospace, defense, healthcare, and consumer electronics. The existence of heavyweights like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, key defense contractors, ignites infrared use for surveillance and missile systems. Infrared is utilized in diagnostic equipment by healthcare players such as Medtronic. Smart home and IoT expansion, driven by the likes of Google and Amazon, increases motion sensing and security solution demand.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the infrared sensor market, with a strong CAGR between 2024 and 2032. Industrialization, urbanization, and an increase in consumer electronics demand, especially in automotive safety, are major drivers. Hikvision and Dahua dominate security systems with infrared technology, while Japan's Panasonic and Sony incorporate infrared into smart appliances. The increasing automotive sector and healthcare investments are also driving market growth further.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Power Consumption and Efficiency Metrics

5.2 Supply Chain Metrics

5.3 Production Yield and Defect Rates

5.4 Cross-Industry Adoption Rates

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Infrared Sensor Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Infrared Sensor Market Segmentation, by Working

9. Infrared Sensor Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Infrared Sensor Market Segmentation, by End Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

