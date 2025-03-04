Geospatial Solutions Market to USD 1434.6 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

Pune, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geospatial Solutions Market Size Analysis:

“The latest SNS Insider report reveals that the Geospatial Solutions Market was valued at USD 410.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1434.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.94% from 2024 to 2032.”

The rapid expansion of smart cities, coupled with increasing government investments in geospatial intelligence, is driving market growth.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Esri – ArcGIS

Hexagon AB – GeoMedia

Trimble Inc. – Trimble Business Center

Google – Google Earth Engine

TomTom – TomTom Maps API

HERE Technologies – HERE Location Services

Maxar Technologies – SecureWatch

Autodesk – AutoCAD Map 3D

Bentley Systems – OpenCities Map

SAP SE – SAP HANA Spatial

Oracle Corporation – Oracle Spatial and Graph

Microsoft – Azure Maps

IBM Corporation – IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite

Harris Geospatial (L3Harris) – ENVI

Mapbox – Mapbox Studio

Geospatial Solutions Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 410.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1434.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.94% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Industries such as government, agriculture, and transportation are increasingly leveraging geospatial analytics for planning and decision-making.

By Technology: GIS/Geospatial Analytics Dominates, 3D Scanning Registers Fastest Growth

The GIS/Geospatial Analytics segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, is the most commonly used in urban planning, agriculture, and disaster response and therefore has the highest market share. Increased adoption of AI-powered mapping tools coupled with spatial analytics in real-time is driving the segment growth.

The 3D Scanning segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. It is accelerated by growth factors such as the rise in the adoption of high-resolution LiDAR scanning & 3D modeling for construction, engineering, and defense.

By Application: Surveying & Mapping Leads, Land Management Grows Rapidly

The Surveying & Mapping segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as it is used in infrastructure development, natural resource exploration, and defense. This is being fuelled by innovation in drone-based mapping and satellite imagery.

Land Management is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as periodically government is emphasizing sustainable land use, smart agriculture, and real estate management. This trend is being expedited by other AI-powered land registry solutions.

By Component: Software Segment Leads, Services Witness Fastest CAGR

In 2023, the software segment held the largest market share at 45% of revenue. The increasing utilization of high-end technology to handle and examine large volumes of spatial data is an emerging factor for the growth of the market. Cloud-based platforms and the movement of AI and machine learning into geospatial software just add to the capability while lowering the barrier to access. From urban planning and agricultural sciences to environmental monitoring, many industries rely on geospatial software to perform real-time data analysis and rendering decisions.

During the forecast period, the services segment is predicted to gain the fastest revenue CAGR for the period from 2024 to 2032. This is likely due to an increasing reliance on specialized skills for acquiring, processing, and integrating data.

In 2023, North America dominated the market, accounting for 34% of the total revenue share. This market is mainly driven by advancing technology adoption and demand from the main end-use industries such as defense, transportation, and urban planning. Promising initiatives by the governments to emerge technologies, such as smart city projects, environmental monitoring programs, etc. also create a positive impact on the growth of the market in the region due to better infrastructure systems. Additionally, having leading geospatial technology companies, along with the presence of R&D investment, enhances innovation and market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Driving the market are the country's business large-scale infrastructure extensions, urbanization, and intelligent town initiatives. Geospatial technology use continues to grow as economies in the region continue to invest in transportation, utilities, and environmental monitoring, among other sectors.

Geospatial Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Technology

GIS/Geospatial Analytics

Remote Sensing

GPS

3D Scanning

By Application

Surveying & Mapping

Geovisualization

Planning & Analysis

Land Management

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-Use

Utility

Business

Transportation

Defense & Intelligence

Infrastructure Development

Natural Resources

Others





By Region: North America Dominates the Market with 34% Revenue Share in 2023

North America led the market with 34% of revenue share in 2023. due to advanced technology adoption and adequate demand in the defense, transport, urban, and manufacturing sectors. The growing number of smart city projects and environmental monitoring programs led by the government also drive market expansion by improving infrastructure systems. Furthermore, the market is propelled by the abundance of geospatial technology corporations together with the huge investments in r&d to persist in innovation making North America the global market leader.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth is aided by the development of large-scale infrastructure projects, increasing urbanization, and the growing adoption of smart city initiatives. Geospatial technology adoption is soaring across the region, as the investments in transportation, utilities, and environmental monitoring continue to rise. Asia-Pacific is expected to play a more prominent role in the country's next stage of growth as emerging economies develop more high-end geospatial applications.

Recent Developments in 2024

February 2024 – Esri introduced ArcGIS Reality, a cutting-edge mapping solution designed to enhance 3D geospatial visualization for smart city planning and urban development.

January 2024 – Hexagon AB announced the launch of advanced AI-powered geospatial analytics tools, aimed at optimizing land surveying and remote sensing applications.

March 2024 – Trimble Inc. partnered with multiple government agencies to integrate geospatial intelligence in disaster response and land management initiatives.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Geospatial Solutions Market Segmentation, by Technology

8. Geospatial Solutions Market Segmentation, by Component

9. Geospatial Solutions Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Geospatial Solutions Market Segmentation, by End-Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

