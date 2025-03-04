Rare Earth Metals Market Projected to Reach USD 16.26 Billion by 2032 | Increasing Demand in Electronics and Renewable Energy Driving Growth

Austin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rare earth metals market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 16.26 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.75% from 2024 to 2032.

The market is mainly driven by the essentiality of rare earth metals technology. As the world pivots more towards EVs, wind turbines, and sophisticated electronic gear, the demand for neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium has risen sharply. All of these are needed for the manufacturing of high-performing magnets used in motors, generators, and other electronic parts. Moreover, government policies encouraging the shift towards green energy solutions, as well as limiting the carbon footprints, have further boosted investments in the extraction and recycling of rare earth metals. Concerns over supply chain constraints and the environmental impact are being met by expanding recycling initiatives, with additional alternative supply stream development.

Additionally, rare earth elements are being used in the defense and aerospace industries for advanced weaponry systems, radar technologies, and communication components. Due to their strategic significance, growing government involvement and efforts to secure stable supply chains became common for these materials. Nations are diversifying their supply chains and building domestic production to avoid over-reliance on a small handful of producing nations.





Rare Earth Metals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.75% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Type (Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Cerium, Neodymium, Samarium, Others)

•By Application (Magnets, Catalysts, Metallurgy, Phosphors, Ceramics, Polishing, Others)

•By End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, Others) Key Drivers •Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy Technologies Drives the Growth of Rare Earth Metals Market

•Surge in Demand for High-Performance Electronics and Advanced Technologies Increases Rare Earth Metals Consumption

Which Region Leads the Rare Earth Metals Market Growth?

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 65% in 2023, driven by China's dominance in rare earth metal production and refining. China remains the leading producer, accounting for over 60% of the global supply, supported by extensive mining activities, advanced processing technologies, and strong government backing. The region's robust manufacturing sector, particularly in the electronics and renewable energy industries, further contributes to its leadership in the market. In addition, countries such as Japan and South Korea are intensifying efforts to secure rare earth supplies through strategic partnerships and investments in alternative sources.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Neodymium held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for approximately 37% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to its widespread use in permanent magnets, which are essential components in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and high-performance motors. Neodymium magnets offer superior efficiency, strength, and durability, making them indispensable in the transition to renewable energy and sustainable mobility. The growing production of hybrid and electric vehicles, coupled with increasing investments in wind energy projects, is expected to further drive demand for neodymium.

By Application

Magnets emerged as the dominant application segment in 2023, capturing nearly 40% of the market share. Rare earth-based magnets, such as neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) and samarium-cobalt (SmCo), play a crucial role in high-efficiency motors and generators. The shift toward energy-efficient appliances, electric mobility, and renewable energy infrastructure is fueling demand for these advanced materials. Additionally, growing investments in emerging applications, such as robotics and medical devices, are expected to expand the scope of rare earth magnets in the coming years.

By End-Use Industry

Electronics dominated the end-use segment in 2023, accounting for around 35% of the total market. Rare earth elements are essential in manufacturing smartphones, laptops, televisions, and other electronic devices due to their unique magnetic, optical, and conductive properties. The rapid advancement of consumer electronics, alongside the expansion of 5G networks and miniaturized components, is driving the demand for rare earth metals. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart home technologies is expected to sustain market growth.

Recent Developments

In 2023 , Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. announced the expansion of its processing facility in Australia to increase its rare earth refining capacity and reduce dependency on Chinese supply chains.

, MP Materials signed a long-term supply agreement with a leading U.S. automotive manufacturer to provide rare earth magnets for electric vehicle production, strengthening North America’s supply chain resilience. In 2023, China Northern Rare Earth Group implemented new environmental sustainability measures in its mining and refining processes to align with global carbon neutrality goals.

