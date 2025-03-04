Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Size to Hit USD 10.77 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market was valued at USD 7.23 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 10.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.54% from 2024 to 2032.”

The transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS) market is seeing high growth rates, thanks largely to the progress in technologies and a heightened inclination towards non-invasive drug delivery methods. Progress in patch technologies and skin penetration technologies has made transdermal systems more effective and easier for patients to follow, presenting a preferred substitute to conventional injectables and oral dosage forms. These advances have broadened the use of TDDS in many areas of medicine, such as pain relief, hormone replacement, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases requiring long-term therapy has also stimulated the market for effective and patient-compliant methods of drug delivery. Transdermal delivery systems provide sustained and controlled release of drugs, enhancing efficacy and decreasing the frequency of dosing. Moreover, the non-invasive character of TDDS lowers the chances of infection and increases patient compliance, lending itself to extensive use in both homecare and clinical environments.





Get a Sample Report of Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5639

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. – Salonpas, MOHRUS TAPE, MOHRUS PAP, MOHRUS PAP XR, Estrana

– Salonpas, MOHRUS TAPE, MOHRUS PAP, MOHRUS PAP XR, Estrana Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Xulane

– Xulane Novartis AG – Exelon Patch

– Exelon Patch UCB – Neupro

– Neupro GlaxoSmithKline – Nicorette, Nicoderm CQ

– Nicorette, Nicoderm CQ Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH – Butrans Patch

– Butrans Patch Johnson & Johnson – Duragesic

– Duragesic Endo International – Lidoderm

– Lidoderm Purdue Pharma – Butrans, Hysingla ER

– Butrans, Hysingla ER Grünenthal – Transtec

– Transtec 3M Company – Transderm Scop

– Transderm Scop Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc . – Vivelle-Dot, Minivelle

. – Vivelle-Dot, Minivelle 4P Therapeutics, LLC – 4P-005

Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.23 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.77 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Technological advancements, enhanced patient compliance, and increased investment in non-invasive drug delivery solution.

Segment Analysis

By Technology

In 2023, iontophoresis became the most popular technology in the TDDS industry, holding a market share of 19.1%. It owes its superiority to its potential to deliver the drug in a targeted and controlled manner using a mild electric current, which helps to increase the absorption of drugs without breaking down the skin integrity. The segment of the mechanical array is expected to show exponential growth during the forecast period. Mechanical arrays take advantage of microneedle technology to form microchannels within the skin, allowing effective drug permeation. With their minimally invasive characteristics and ability to deliver a broad spectrum of therapeutic drugs, they are a technology promising to play a significant role in transdermal drug delivery.

By Application

Pain management was the most prominent application area in 2023, by the demand for sustained-release and non-invasive analgesic therapies. Transdermal patches deliver stable plasma drug concentrations, minimizing dosing frequency and improving patient compliance. The hormone therapy application is expected to be the most rapidly growing application in the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by the growing prevalence of hormonal imbalances and the benefits of transdermal delivery in achieving constant hormone levels with reduced systemic side effects.

Need any customization research on Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5639

Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Segmentation

By Technology

Electroporation

Radio Frequency

Iontophoresis

Microporation

Thermal

Mechanical arrays

Ultrasound

Others

By Application

CNS

Pain Management

Cardiovascular

Hormone

Immunological

Metabolic

Gastrointestinal

Infection

Cancer

Others

Regional Analysis

North America led the TDDS market in 2023, driven by its developed healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of chronic diseases, and strong investment in research and development. The region's emphasis on novel drug delivery solutions has promoted the uptake of transdermal systems across therapeutic areas.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth over the forecast period. The reasons for this high growth are rising healthcare spending, expanding awareness of sophisticated drug delivery techniques, and an expanding patient base with chronic diseases. Moreover, partnerships among local and global pharmaceutical firms are likely to increase the availability and uptake of transdermal drug delivery systems in the region.

Recent Developments

January 2025 : Alvogen, Inc. initiated a voluntary nationwide recall of one lot of its Fentanyl Transdermal System 25 mcg/h patches due to a defect in the delivery system. The issue arises from the potential for patches to be multi-stacked and adhered together in a single product pouch. The product is manufactured by Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. a private-label distributor as an Alvogen.

: Alvogen, Inc. initiated a voluntary nationwide recall of one lot of its Fentanyl Transdermal System 25 mcg/h patches due to a defect in the delivery system. The issue arises from the potential for patches to be multi-stacked and adhered together in a single product pouch. The product is manufactured by Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. a private-label distributor as an Alvogen. January 2024: Novartis revealed encouraging findings from a Phase III trial of their experimental transdermal calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitor patch for the prevention of migraines. This development highlights the potential of transdermal systems in managing neurological conditions.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5639

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Prescription and Utilization Trends for Transdermal Drug Delivery (2023), by Region

5.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Production and Supply Trends (2020-2032)

5.3 Technological Advancements and R&D Investments in Transdermal Systems (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market by Technology

8. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/transdermal-drug-delivery-system-market-5639

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.