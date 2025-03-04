Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 35.17 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Size was valued at USD 16.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain a valuation of USD 35.17 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2024 to 2032.”

The Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and other rare coagulation disorders, alongside advancements in treatment options and supportive government initiatives.





Market analysis

The increasing diagnosis of bleeding disorders, better treatment options, and supportive government policies are driving the expansion. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), over 1.1 million people worldwide suffer from hemophilia, with Hemophilia A being the most common type. Emerging treatment modalities, including the deployment of recombinant coagulation factor concentrates and gene therapies, which are changing treatment paradigms, producing durable solutions and better patient outcomes. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and the establishment of specialized treatment centers are enhancing access to care, particularly in developing regions.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The Hemophilia A segment held the largest share of 55% of total revenue in 2023. Hemophilia A is caused by a deficiency of clotting factor VIII and is the most common type of hemophilia, accounting for approximately 80% of patients with hemophilia. This segment is increasingly being driven by the rising diagnosis rate and the increasing number of advanced treatment alternatives like recombinant factor VIII concentrates. Gene therapies, such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's Roctavian, that target Hemophilia A are setting the stage to further revolutionize treatment by potentially offering cures. The growing focus on personalized medicine and the development of extended half-life products are also contributing to the segment's expansion.

By Drug Class

The Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates segment held the highest market share of 40% in 2023. Recombinant factors are preferred because they have demonstrated comparable efficacy and safety data to plasma-derived products while dramatically reducing the risk for blood-borne infections. The development of extended half-life recombinant factors, such as Eloctate and Adynovate, has significantly improved patient convenience by reducing the frequency of infusions. The growth of the segment is being projected through these developments, combined with growing adoption in developed region. In addition, the increasing focus on the development of next-generation recombinant products with improved stability and prolonged action is projected to propel the growth of the market.

By End-User

The hospital segment held the largest market share, accounting for 50% of the total revenue earned in 2023. Hospitals remain the primary care centers for bleeding disorder patients due to the availability of advanced diagnostic tools, specialized healthcare professionals, and comprehensive treatment options. Growth in this segment is driven by the rising number of hospitalization for complex bleeding episodes and surgical procedures in hemophilia patients. Furthermore, the growing presence of hemophilia treatment centers (HTCs) inside hospitals, especially in North America and Europe, is improving patient access to specialized treatment. The growing trend of outpatient care and home-based treatment is also influencing the market, with hospitals increasingly offering training and support for home infusion therapies.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the bleeding disorders treatment market, contributing about 40% of the total revenue. The growing market in this region is driven by high prevalence of hemophilia, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong government assistance to administer bleeding disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of people in the U.S. with hemophilia is about 20,000. Additionally, extensive investments in research and development strengthen the market position of the region according to the presence of significant market players such as Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace due to improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness, and rising government initiatives to tackle bleeding disorders. Countries like China, India, and Japan have made substantial investments in healthcare reform and giving people access to sophisticated therapies. For instance, the government of India national health mission (NHM) has initiated many programs to screen and treat rare diseases such as hemophilia. The region's large patient population and untapped market potential present significant growth opportunities.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Pfizer Inc. announced a next-generation recombinant factor VIII concentrate with an extended half-life to be launched, providing better patient convenience and outcomes.

In 2023, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. received EMA approval for its gene therapy, Roctavian, for the treatment of severe Hemophilia A, marking a significant milestone in the market.





