Major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 12/2025 - March 4, 2025

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Invesco Ltd. on changes in Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiaries’ holding of shares and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 26 February 2025, cf. the attached.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Attachments