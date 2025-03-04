Major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 12/2025 - March 4, 2025
According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Invesco Ltd. on changes in Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiaries’ holding of shares and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 26 February 2025, cf. the attached.
