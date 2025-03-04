Aqua-Tots Swim School is Bringing Year-Round Swim Safety and Fun to Hawaiian Gardens, California

Hawaiian Gardens, CA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is thrilled to share that its newest California location will be opening soon in Hawaiian Gardens. The 8,000-square-foot facility, located at 12130 E. Carson Street, Suite JK, resides within Hawaiian Gardens Town Center and has direct access to Highway 605, making it easily accessible to the families of Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, Los Alamitos, Long Beach, Rossmoor, Cerritos and the surrounding communities.

Trusted by parents since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim School’s world-renowned curriculum is used in 14 countries to create safe, confident swimmers for life. Aqua-Tots Swim School’s high satisfaction rate comes from their dedication to creating a safe and fun learning environment where all tots can understand and progress. With a curriculum rooted in child development, Aqua-Tots' eight levels of swim classes are designed to help children practice and improve motor skills as they develop them.

Aqua-Tots offers a wide range of swimming programs for all ages and skill levels, starting as early as four months old. Children are invited to jump in the pool with skilled, caring instructors for 30-minute lessons, Monday through Saturday, at a range of times convenient for families. Small class sizes of four students ensure each child is able to receive personalized attention and instruction.

Franchise owners Caroline Carlson, Clint Mansour and the Tomina families are looking forward to helping local youth stay safe around water.

"With Southern California’s warm climate, proximity to the ocean and abundance of pools, water activities are available year round, making it a way of life here," Carlson said. "Many families in Hawaiian Gardens have young children, and ensuring their safety around water is essential. Learning to swim is more than a skill—it’s a lifesaving necessity."

She continued, "It’s incredibly fulfilling to help families protect their children by equipping them with skills that serve them both in and out of the water. We want every young family in the area to know that at Aqua-Tots, we treat your children as if they were our own. Our friendly, expert instructors create a safe, encouraging space, where children can learn to swim while building confidence in themselves and their abilities."

Aqua-Tots Hawaiian Gardens features a 90-degree, 2,100 square-foot pool with 16 swim zones, 15 changing rooms and an expansive glass viewing area, where parents can sit back, relax and watch their child’s progress from the school’s signature red chairs. Families are invited to use the facility’s fully stocked vanity to get ready before and after class.

After opening, parents and tots can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Families should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Those who pre-enroll can enjoy 50% off their first month when they swim two or more days per week. For more details, follow Aqua-Tots Hawaiian Gardens' social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Aqua-Tots Hawaiian Gardens is also seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Positions available include water safety instructors and guest service associates. For additional information or inquiries, interested candidates can email recruiter@aquatotsca.com or apply online at aqua-tots.com/employment-ca/.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/Hawaiian-Gardens/, email hginfo@aqua-tots.com or call 562-888-6500.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 165 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

