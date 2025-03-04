DP World Calls for Skilled Workforce to Drive Continued Growth at Port Saint John

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, is reinforcing its long-term commitment to expanding the workforce and operations at Port Saint John as it works toward an ambitious goal: achieving 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually—a milestone that would set a record for Atlantic Canada.

As DP World continues to invest in modernizing Port Saint John, the need for a highly skilled workforce has never been greater. The company is actively working to expand employment opportunities and is encouraging its labour partners to increase the capacity of the longshore workforce to meet rising operational demands.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “A skilled and readily available workforce is essential for DP World to execute our ambitious growth plans in Saint John. Fortunately, these highly trained individuals are available in the local community, and they would be a valuable asset to our operations while strengthening the regional economy. Additional skilled talent is key to sustaining this momentum and unlocking new economic opportunities.”

Since beginning operations in 2017, DP World has significantly increasing container-handling capacity at in Port Saint John, creating new employment opportunities for New Brunswick. Container traffic has surged 300%, growing from 57,402 TEUs in 2017 to over 175,000 TEUs in 2024, underscoring the impact of DP World's investments.

Infrastructure Growth Requires More Talent

With a six-decade lease agreement, DP World is committed to the port’s long-term expansion. In 2024, the company added two high-capacity cranes, bringing the total to six — a record for the port. These additions align with the completion of the port’s $250 million terminal modernization project, further solidifying Port Saint John’s status as a key Atlantic gateway for global trade.

In the same year, DP World expanded its operational footprint by taking over management of Canpotex’s potash facility, employing a team of longshore workers under ILA Local 273, a union known for providing well-paying, skilled jobs in the region. DP World currently employs over 250 people in Saint John, with plans to add more than 100 jobs as operations continue to grow.

The port’s expansion continues to attract strategic partnerships. In January 2025, Americold announced plans to develop its first import-export hub in Canada at Port Saint John, in collaboration with DP World and CPKC. These developments further enhance the port’s competitive position.

Despite challenges impacting international trade, DP World handled a record-breaking 88.3 million TEUs globally in 2024, marking an 8.3% year-over-year increase. The company’s Latin American operations set multiple container-handling records, reflecting its commitment to long-term investments.

Investing in Community and Workforce Development

Recognizing that workforce development is essential for sustained growth, DP World is actively investing in training programs and collaborating with government partners to expand opportunities for skilled longshore workers.

“Our success depends on a strong and capable workforce,” Smith said. “We are committed to working with government and community stakeholders across New Brunswick to develop the talent needed to support Port Saint John’s continued growth and solidify its position as a world-class logistics hub.”

DP World is also investing in the local community through social initiatives. The company recently committed to two multi-year grant agreements, contributing $15,000 to the Centre for Youth Care and $45,000 to Eastern Charlotte Waterways.

With modernized infrastructure, direct rail connections, and global trade links to over 500 ports, Port Saint John is emerging as a premier maritime hub on Canada’s East Coast. DP World’s continued investments are positioning the port as a key player in global logistics, unlocking new economic opportunities for businesses across New Brunswick and beyond.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com