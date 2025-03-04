Jessup University Unveils the First Fully AI-Immersive Learning Experience in U.S. Higher Education

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University , a private Christian University in Rocklin, California, today announced the launch of Jessup Academic Intelligence (“Jessup+AI”), a groundbreaking AI-assisted learning platform designed to personalize and adapt education for students worldwide. Led by Dr. Alin L. Vrancila, CEO of Jessup Global at Jessup University, the new Jessup+AI initiative will initially serve adult learners and career professionals, with plans to expand to other areas in the near future.

“Technology should serve to uplift society, not undermine its core values. At Jessup, we are committed to using AI to equip students with the skills they need to thrive while upholding Christian values and ethical responsibility,” said Dr. Alin L. Vrancila. “This new platform reflects our commitment to leveraging AI for good, ensuring that students are not only prepared for the challenges of tomorrow but also grounded in ethical principles that guide their decisions.”

Jessup+AI is the first AI-powered adaptive learning system offered by a Christian university. Within 20 minutes of a student’s first interaction, the Jessup+AI platform assesses their goals, skill levels, and learning objectives to deliver a customized educational experience. This allows students to set their own pace and complete degree programs faster – potentially in less than a year. Unlike traditional AI-assisted platforms that rely on static content delivery, Jessup+AI emulates the Socratic method of teaching, encouraging students to engage in interactive, conversational learning experiences. Through dynamic questioning and real-time feedback, students develop critical thinking skills, engage in deeper discussions, and learn in a more natural, intuitive manner. Jessup faculty will also play a key role in shaping this AI-enhanced curriculum, ensuring that academic integrity and faith-based principles remain central to each course, providing students with some of the following benefits:

Self-Paced Learning : AI-driven customization allows students to progress at their own speed, ensuring comprehension and retention.

: AI-driven customization allows students to progress at their own speed, ensuring comprehension and retention. Tailored Curriculum Paths : The platform’s personalized learning objectives are tailored to meet students’ career and academic goals.

: The platform’s personalized learning objectives are tailored to meet students’ career and academic goals. Enhanced Accessibility : By leveraging AI, Jessup extends high-quality education beyond traditional barriers.

: By leveraging AI, Jessup extends high-quality education beyond traditional barriers. Lower Tuition, Higher Impact: Jessup+AI democratizes access to graduate education by offering a more cost-effective alternative to conventional university programs.

“Beyond its benefits for students, Jessup+AI represents a new type of pedagogy that enhances the role of faculty by reducing administrative burdens and allowing for deeper, more meaningful engagement with students. By automating personalized lesson plans, adaptive feedback, and coursework adjustments, Jessup+AI enables educators to dedicate more time to mentorship, faith-based discussions, and personalized student support.”,” said Dr. Ed Rice, Executive Tech Division Chair at Jessup Global and Chief Technology Officer at Educational Media Foundation (K-LOVE) . “For Jessup and our students, we believe this initiative showcases how technology can enhance education while staying true to the university’s mission of equipping our faculty and students with knowledge rooted in Christian values.”

Initially, Jessup+AI platform will offer a series of accredited programs such as the Master of Science in Computer Science (MSCS), Master of Science in Management and Leadership (MSML), and Paralegal Certification, with more courses planned for future inclusion. Future expansions will include additional undergraduate and graduate programs, further broadening opportunities for students seeking a flexible and faith-based education.

“The launch of the AI-assisted learning platform marks a significant milestone in Jessup University’s mission to prepare students for leadership in technology and beyond,” said Dr. John Jackson, President of Jessup University. “Jessup+AI represents the future of education, where technology and faith converge to create meaningful, personalized learning experiences that empower students to make a difference in the world.”

About Jessup University

Jessup University, with three campus locations in Rocklin , San Jose , and Portland, Oregon , is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors.

