Ultimus Fund Solutions Expands Relationship with Ocean Park Asset Management

CINCINNATI, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce its integral role in supporting the successful launch of four new active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for its longstanding client, Ocean Park Asset Management (Ocean Park). Through this partnership, Ultimus leveraged its customized operating model and advanced technology platforms to help ensure a seamless and efficient launch process.

Ocean Park, a Santa Monica-based investment firm managing over $4 billion in assets, enhanced its product offerings in 2024 by introducing its first four actively managed ETFs – two equity focused and two fixed-income focused: Ocean Park Domestic ETF (DUKQ), Ocean Park International ETF (DUKX), Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ), and Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH). Ocean Park takes a disciplined risk management approach to investing, and each of the funds has the objectives of providing total return and limiting exposure to downside risk. The ETFs are in addition to a suite of eight mutual funds that Ultimus has supported since 2007.

Michael Prendergast, Senior Vice President and Head of Exchange Traded Fund Services at Ultimus Fund Solutions, shared, “Ocean Park’s decision to collaborate with Ultimus was driven by our team's deep expertise and our adaptable operational model. Coupled with our established relationships within the ETF ecosystem, we were well-positioned to help Ocean Park offer a broader range of investment strategies to its investors.”

Skip Schweiss, CEO of Ocean Park, commented, “We value our longstanding relationship with Ultimus. Their understanding of our rules-based investment philosophy made choosing them to support the launch and service of our ETFs an easy decision. Ultimus consistently delivers on our expectations, with exceptional service to our funds and investors. With their support, we remain focused on what we do best - helping create a smoother ride for our clients through our tactical, rules-based investment process.”

Understanding the need to stay ahead in a competitive landscape, Ultimus is committed to helping clients like Ocean Park navigate the complexities of product development and fund launches with both accuracy and efficiency. As the financial industry and investment products evolve, Ultimus continues to be a reliable and adaptable partner, dedicated to helping clients reach their strategic objectives and build enduring relationships based on shared success.

Important Risk Information:

While the shares of ETFs are tradeable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective. ETF’s are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the fund. These risks could include liquidity risk, sector risk, as well as risks associated with fixed income securities, real estate investments, and commodities, to name a few.

ETF’s are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the fund. These risks could include liquidity risk, emerging markets risk, foreign market risk, sector risk, as well as risks associated with fixed income securities, real estate investments, and commodities, to name a few.

There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits, or avoid losses.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Ocean Park ETFs. This and other information about the Fund is contained in the prospectuses and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectuses can be obtained by calling toll free 1-866-738-4363 (1-866-RETI-FND). The Ocean Park ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Ocean Park Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

