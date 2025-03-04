10/2025・Trifork Group AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 10 / 2025

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 4 March 2025



Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 83.55 60,000 d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price Total volume: 60,000



Total price: DKK 83.55



Total value: DKK 5,013,000 e) Date of the transaction 3 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)



Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17



About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment