Lottery.com Inc. Targets First Entry Markets in Europe and Asia

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery and sports entertainment announces the launch of its international lottery operations, marking the first revenue-generating expansion into new territories since the company’s relaunch.

As part of this strategic expansion, Lottery.com previously announced its commitment to providing innovative lottery solutions by investing in a cutting-edge lottery technology platform designed to meet the diverse and complex demands of international markets while enhancing the Company’s proprietary technology. Lottery.com-branded platforms will begin launching in multiple European and Asian markets starting this month.

The global lottery industry continues to demonstrate significant growth, with the market exceeding $300 billion annually and expanding year over year. Recognizing this opportunity, the Company’s expansion into key European and Asian markets will generate immediate revenue while establishing a clear path for further global expansion.

Target Market Growth Opportunities

The European lottery market size was estimated at USD $118.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, while the Asian lottery market is projected to reach $5.10 billion in 2025, with an anticipated growth rate (CAGR 2025-2029) of 2.92%.

Lottery.com will adopt a regional roll-out approach in Europe and Asia in line with its previously announced international expansion strategy. Building global brand recognition is a key component of the Company’s long-term plan to enhance shareholder value. The timing and scope of platform deployment in each country will be guided by jurisdictional gaming regulations, the success of the regional brand performance, the competitive landscape and consumer preferences. This strategic move aims to capture market share, drive an active database of users, and generate rapid revenue growth in high-potential regions.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com, commented:

“We are thrilled to relaunch Lottery.com’s brand and platform to new consumers and markets, starting with our initial expansion into multiple countries in Europe and Asia. This marks a strategic step outside of the United States, paving the way for our global ambition—to offer communities worldwide a unified lottery solution.”

Gregory Potts, Chief Operating Officer of Lottery.com, added:

“Our expansion into international markets is a major milestone for Lottery.com and represents the next phase of the Company’s growth strategy. By leveraging our investments lottery technology and deep industry expertise, we are well-positioned to meet the demands of new players and partners worldwide. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to delivering innovative lottery experiences to global audiences.”

For more information, please visit www.lottery.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on June 14, 2024, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

