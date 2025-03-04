Warp Launches Pilot Path Program to Leverage Pallet-Level Data for LTL/FTL Optimization

Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA – Warp the leading tech-driven middle-mile logistics company dedicated to enhancing efficiency and visibility across supply chains, today announced the launch of their Pilot Path Program, an innovative approach to optimize Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) and Full Truckload (FTL) freight operations. By leveraging pallet-level data shared by customers, Warp can unlock opportunities to streamline shipments, maximize efficiency, and lower costs.

Traditional LTL shipments often leave trucks underutilized, resulting in higher costs and inefficient operations. By utilizing pallet-level data, Warp can identify underused capacity turning it into revenue-generating opportunities by consolidating compatible shipments into full truckloads or expediting critical deliveries through dedicated routes. This approach ensures that every available pallet position is used effectively – offering cost savings while maintaining speed and reliability.

Pallet-level shipment data is analyzed to develop optimized shipping strategies that allow Warp to create custom, flexible, efficient shipping plans that balance cost control and fast delivery timelines.

The Pilot Path program works by:

Data Input: Customers provide Warp with pallet-level shipment data. Analyze & Propose: Warp analyzes LTL and FTL freight to identify consolidation opportunities, cost-saving potential, and areas for improvement. Optimize Operations: Collaboration to implement customized solutions to optimize customer’s supply chains. Track & Refine: Warp ensures ongoing success with real-time tracking, reporting, and recommendations.

Since its inception, Warp has provided transparent per-pallet rates to deliver flexible and cost-effective shipments to fulfillment centers, distribution hubs, and retail stores. This ensures that customers only pay for the space they use while benefiting from consistent, reliable service. Warp’s digital hub-and-spoke network of cross-docks and carriers, paired with their machine-learning-powered platform, supercharges their ability to easily tailor brand’s and retailer’s logistics experience based on their priorities of speed, reliability, cost, or all of the above.

For more information or to join our Pilot Path Program, contact us at www.wearewarp.com .

About Warp

Warp is a technology-enabled leader in middle-mile logistics, focused on creating efficient, scalable solutions for high-density, high-demand supply chains. By connecting shippers, carriers, and warehouses through an integrated platform, Warp delivers innovative freight technology solutions that prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With a suite of tech-driven offerings, including real-time tracking, cross-docking, and route optimization, Warp provides unmatched reliability, visibility, and transformative impact in logistics and supply chain management.