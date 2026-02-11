Warp Launches Concourse, Bringing Scheduled Store Replenishment to Mall Retail

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp today announced Concourse, a store replenishment service designed to give mall retailers predictable delivery windows so store teams can plan labor, stay focused on customers, and keep shelves stocked.

Most mall stores don’t have delivery windows today. They have uncertainty.

Parcel deliveries rarely align with store schedules. When freight arrives unpredictably, store teams are forced to divert labor from the sales floor, backrooms become congested, and replenishment is delayed. The impact is measured less in delivery exceptions and more in missed selling opportunities.

Concourse changes that by turning store replenishment into a scheduled operation. Retailers set consistent delivery days and narrow windows, such as Tuesdays and Thursdays between 2:00-4:00 PM, and Warp executes against that schedule using a mall-ready fleet and upstream freight coordination.

Warp consolidates or forward-deploys inventory at its cross-docks, then delivers to malls using box trucks with liftgates and cargo vans sized for each location’s access constraints. Stores receive live tracking links and arrival visibility, enabling confident labor planning and keeping associates on the floor serving customers.

“Mall stores lose sales because inventory arrives unpredictably, not because it moves slowly,” said Daniel Sokolovsky , Co-Founder and CEO of Warp. “Concourse was built to give stores control over when replenishment happens, so inventory shows up when it actually matters.”

Concourse supports:

Scheduled store replenishment with consistent delivery days and narrow windows

Upstream consolidation and forward deployment to reduce variability before freight reaches the mall

Mall-ready execution using liftgate box trucks and cargo vans matched to dock and access requirements

Live tracking and arrival visibility so store teams can plan labor and stay customer-facing

Outbound transfers and returns to keep backrooms clear and inventory flowing

Warp already operates daily deliveries into some of the largest U.S. malls, including Mall of America, American Dream, and King of Prussia, and uses that density to run replenishment as a repeatable, scheduled system rather than an ad hoc drop.

“Retailers capture sales when inventory hits the floor at the right time,” said Troy Lester , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Warp. “By giving stores predictable windows and real tracking, we help eliminate out-of-stocks and wasted labor caused by waiting on uncertain deliveries.”

Retailers and supply chain leaders can learn more about Warp’s Concourse service at www.wearewarp.com/contact .

About Warp

Warp is a technology-powered freight network that unifies middle-mile movement, store replenishment, parcel distribution, and DTC delivery for modern supply chains. Retailers, brands, and 3PLs use Warp to increase delivery speed, improve accuracy, and reduce cost-to-serve across their networks.