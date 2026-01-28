Warp Expands Same-Day LTL for Urgent Freight Shipments

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp announced expanded availability of its Same-Day LTL service, designed for transportation teams responsible for freight shipments when traditional LTL networks are already closed. The service allows teams to dispatch a cargo van or box truck within an hour of booking for same-day pickup and delivery of palletized freight locally, even after late cutoffs.

Warp’s Same-Day LTL is built for the 4 to 6 PM failure window, addressing operational challenges that traditional LTL networks cannot handle, including missed outbound linehaul, late inbound vendor freight, same-day store replenishment, and DC flow interruptions. Instead of routing freight through terminals, Warp moves freight directly using right-sized vehicles for speed, control, and reliability.

"This service is designed for moments when failure has already occurred and tomorrow is too late," said Daniel Sokolovsky , Co-Founder and CEO. "Transportation teams need a way to act fast, contain damage, and protect downstream operations. Warp Same-Day LTL delivers exactly that."

Warp Same-Day LTL provides transportation leaders with:

Pickup within an hour of booking in supported markets

Same-day local delivery for palletized freight

Late cutoff availability when legacy LTL is offline

Live tracking and driver milestone confirmation

Human operators actively monitoring execution

Transportation teams use Warp to recover missed linehauls without throwing the rest of the network off balance. It helps protect store delivery windows and labor plans, keep distribution centers running smoothly when inbound freight is delayed, and avoid expensive last-minute fixes. With Warp Same-Day LTL, same-day recovery becomes a reliable process instead of a frantic scramble.

Warp offers two ways to access Same-Day LTL:

Self-Serve for Immediate Needs

Book directly through Warp’s portal to get instant pricing, dispatch vehicles in minutes, and track execution live: https://customer.wearewarp.com/public/freight-quote

Sales-Led Setup for Recurring Use

Teams with frequent same-day needs can work with Warp to define rules and guardrails, pre-approve lanes and regions, and integrate same-day recovery into their operating system. Both options maintain the same high execution standards.

"Same-day freight used to be an exception. Now it is a requirement," said Troy Lester , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. "Warp Same-Day LTL was built for transportation teams operating in a world with zero slack, tight windows, and fast-moving failures. We give teams a way to fix problems today before they cascade into larger issues."

Transportation leaders can book Warp Same-Day LTL immediately through Warp’s self-serve portal or request a call to discuss recurring coverage at https://www.wearewarp.com/contact .

About Warp

Warp is a technology-powered freight network that unifies middle-mile movement, store replenishment, parcel distribution, and DTC delivery for modern supply chains. Retailers, carriers, and 3PLs use Warp to recover shipments, maintain operational flow, and reduce cost-to-serve across their networks.