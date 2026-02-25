Warp Responds to AI Freight Appreciation: “Market Momentum Is Not Operational Proof”

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following last week’s rapid appreciation in shares of Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ: RIME), Warp issued a statement today cautioning that public market enthusiasm should not be confused with structural freight innovation.

“Stock volatility does not equal freight efficiency,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Warp. “A ticker can move in days. A national logistics network cannot.”

Algorhythm Holdings’ surge, widely attributed to investor excitement around artificial intelligence applications in domestic freight, has reignited debate around what constitutes real AI disruption inside physical supply chains. Warp leadership argues that meaningful freight innovation requires redesigning infrastructure rather than layering automation onto legacy terminal models.

“Empty miles still exist. Manual coordination layers still exist. Terminal-heavy relay chains still carry embedded overhead,” said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and CRO of Warp. “The market may be pricing AI narratives, but customers price execution. Those are two very different mechanisms. Until networks eliminate structural inefficiencies and deliver measurable operational performance, the story doesn’t matter. The outcome does.”

Warp operates a production-scale digital freight network of 15,000 carriers coordinating cross-docks, warehouses, and retail destinations across the United States. The company works with enterprise retailers, including Walmart, as well as other national brands that require measurable performance improvements across the middle-mile and store-delivery networks. Warp has moved over a million shipments over the last four years.

Warp’s AI agent infrastructure operates inside a single, unified execution system where agents are not siloed tools, but coordinated actors. Load matching, appointment scheduling, shipment monitoring, exception resolution, and billing reconciliation all run within the same platform, continuously sharing context and recalibrating in real time.

Unlike legacy relay chain operators that rely on static terminals and fragmented workflows, Warp dynamically right-sizes capacity across cargo vans, box trucks, and 53-foot trailers as conditions change. It models shipment timing before dispatch to determine direct versus consolidated moves, continuously rebalances lanes to eliminate underutilized miles, and autonomously removes administrative drag by collapsing manual coordination layers. The system does not just automate tasks. It constantly reconfigures the network itself.

Across active enterprise deployments, Warp reports:

12 to 20 percent reduction in cost per pallet

15 to 25 percent reduction in damage rates

1 to 2 day transit improvements on regional lanes

Higher shipment volume per employee versus traditional freight operators

“You can’t automate inefficiency,” Sokolovsky added. “If the physical network structure is wrong, software won’t fix it.”

“Disruption inside domestic freight is measured in empty miles removed, damage reduced, and transit days compressed,” Lester said. “It is not measured in a one-week stock chart.”

Warp remains focused on expanding its national cross-dock footprint and AI-enabled execution platform.