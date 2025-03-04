Comscore Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

RESTON, Va., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

FY 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue for 2024 was $356.0 million compared to $371.3 million in 2023

Net loss of $60.2 million compared to $79.4 million in 2023, resulting primarily from non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $63.0 million and $78.2 million, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $42.4 million compared to $44.0 million in 2023

of $42.4 million compared to $44.0 million in 2023 FX adjusted EBITDA of $40.9 million compared to $46.9 million in 2023

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $33.5 million versus $22.9 million as of December 31, 2023



Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $94.9 million compared to $95.1 million in Q4 2023

Net income of $3.1 million compared to net loss of $28.4 million in Q4 2023, resulting primarily from a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $34.1 million in Q4 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million compared to $16.4 million in Q4 2023

FX adjusted EBITDA of $14.2 million compared to $18.7 million in Q4 2023

2025 Financial Outlook

Full year revenue expected to be between $360 million and $370 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be between 12% and 15% for the year

"We made solid progress in Q4 to establish Comscore as a leading source for cross-platform planning and measurement," said Jon Carpenter, CEO. "Our cross-platform audience solution, Proximic, continued to accelerate, and our cross-platform measurement products also scaled nicely within programmatic advertising environments as we came down the stretch in 2024. We believe this progress and the leadership additions we've made in recent months position us well for growth in 2025."

Fourth Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $94.9 million, down 0.2% from $95.1 million in Q4 2023. Content & Ad Measurement revenue increased 1.0% compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by an increase in our cross-platform revenue, which grew 21.7% over Q4 2023. This growth was partially offset by lower revenue from our syndicated audience offerings, primarily related to our national TV and syndicated digital products. Research & Insight Solutions revenue declined 6.5% from Q4 2023, primarily due to lower deliveries of certain custom digital products.

____________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and FX Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Fourth Quarter Summary Results" section and are reconciled to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin in the addendum of this release. As described in the "2025 Outlook" section, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin on a forward-looking basis because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense and any unusual items without reasonable effort.



Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $90.3 million for the quarter, up 7.6% compared to $83.9 million in Q4 2023, primarily due to higher employee compensation and data licensing costs.

Net income for the quarter was $3.1 million, compared to net loss of $28.4 million in Q4 2023, resulting in net income (loss) margins of 3.3% and (29.9)% of revenue, respectively. Included in net loss for Q4 2023 was a non-cash impairment charge of $34.1 million related to goodwill. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares in Q4 2024 was $(0.27), compared to loss per share of $(6.69) in Q4 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $17.2 million, compared to $16.4 million in Q4 2023, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 18.1% and 17.3%, respectively. Excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, FX adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $14.2 million, compared to $18.7 million in Q4 2023. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income taxes, impairment of goodwill, stock-based compensation expense, transformation costs, impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets, restructuring costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability and other items as presented in the accompanying tables. FX adjusted EBITDA excludes these items as well as gain/loss from foreign currency transactions.

Full-Year Summary Results

Revenue for 2024 was $356.0 million, down 4.1% compared to $371.3 million in 2023. Content & Ad Measurement revenue declined 2.8% compared to 2023, driven by lower revenue from our syndicated audience offerings (primarily related to national TV and syndicated digital products), partially offset by an increase in our cross-platform revenue, which grew 19.7% over 2023. Research & Insight Solutions revenue declined 10.6% from 2023, primarily due to lower deliveries of certain custom digital products.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $347.1 million, down 1.9% compared to $353.8 million in 2023, primarily driven by a decline in employee compensation and lower cloud computing costs, partially offset by higher data licensing costs.

Net loss for the year was $60.2 million, compared to $79.4 million in 2023, resulting in net loss margins of (16.9)% and (21.4)% of revenue, respectively. Included in net loss for 2024 and 2023 were non-cash impairment charges of $63.0 million and $78.2 million, respectively, related to goodwill. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares in 2024 was $(15.53), compared to loss per share of $(19.88) in 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the year was $42.4 million compared to $44.0 million in 2023, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 11.9% for both years. Excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, FX adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $40.9 million, compared to $46.9 million in 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $33.5 million.

On December 31, 2024, we entered into a senior secured financing agreement with Blue Torch Finance LLC. The Blue Torch facility provides a borrowing capacity of $60.0 million, consisting of a $45.0 million term loan that was fully funded at closing and a $15.0 million revolving credit facility that was unfunded at closing. We used initial proceeds from the term loan to resolve our aged accounts payable, cash collateralize our outstanding letter of credit, pay transaction fees and expenses, and strengthen our cash position in order to invest in future growth.

Prior to entering the new facility, we repaid the outstanding principal balance under our prior credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. On December 31, 2024, we terminated the Bank of America facility and (as described above) used a portion of proceeds from the Blue Torch term loan to cash collateralize our outstanding letters of credit with Bank of America.

Finally, on December 31, 2024, we entered into an amendment to our Data License Agreement with Charter Communications Operating, LLC. The amendment provides us with an estimated minimum $35 million reduction in cash license fees over the remaining term of the Data License Agreement, in addition to the previously disclosed $7 million in license fee credits provided by Charter for prior periods. The amendment was conditioned upon our payment of arrears due to Charter under the Data License Agreement, which we paid in full on December 31, 2024.

2025 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we believe 2025 revenue will be between $360 million and $370 million, driven primarily by growth in Content & Ad Measurement revenue from our local TV offering and our cross-platform products. We expect our adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025 to be between 12% and 15% as we continue to invest in areas of the business that we believe have the greatest opportunity to drive revenue growth or operational efficiencies. We anticipate that our national TV and syndicated digital revenue will continue to be challenged, and that demand for custom digital products will continue to be unpredictable due to the macroeconomic environment. We expect revenue in the first quarter of 2025 to be roughly flat compared to Q1 2024, with a return to growth in subsequent quarters as demand for our cross-platform products continues to rise.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, on a forward-looking basis.

COMSCORE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,937 $ 22,750 Restricted cash 3,531 186 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $462 and $614, respectively 64,266 63,826 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,323 11,228 Total current assets 108,057 97,990 Property and equipment, net 47,116 41,574 Operating right-of-use assets 13,173 18,628 Deferred tax assets 2,624 2,588 Intangible assets, net 5,058 8,115 Goodwill 246,010 310,360 Other non-current assets 8,209 12,040 Total assets $ 430,247 $ 491,295 Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,471 $ 30,551 Accrued expenses 35,013 34,422 Contract liabilities 45,464 48,912 Revolving line of credit — 16,000 Accrued dividends 8,962 24,132 Customer advances 9,566 11,076 Current operating lease liabilities 8,598 7,982 Other current liabilities 7,230 9,486 Total current liabilities 131,304 182,561 Secured term loan 40,718 — Non-current operating lease liabilities 14,805 23,003 Non-current portion of accrued data costs 33,551 32,833 Deferred tax liabilities 891 1,321 Other non-current liabilities 9,771 7,589 Total liabilities 231,040 247,307 Commitments and contingencies Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 95,784,903 shares and 82,527,609 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $245,732 as of December 31, 2024 and $228,132 as of December 31, 2023 207,470 187,885 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2024 or 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 13,750,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 5,228,814 shares issued and 4,890,575 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and 5,093,380 shares issued and 4,755,141 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,714,052 1,696,612 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,068 ) (14,110 ) Accumulated deficit (1,474,268 ) (1,396,420 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 338,239 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 (229,984 ) (229,984 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (8,263 ) 56,103 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 430,247 $ 491,295

COMSCORE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Revenues $ 356,047 $ 371,343 $ 376,423 Cost of revenues (1) (2) 208,708 205,580 205,294 Selling and marketing (1) (2) 57,622 63,322 68,453 Research and development (1) (2) 33,066 33,701 36,987 General and administrative (1) (2) 47,679 51,192 61,200 Amortization of intangible assets 3,057 5,213 27,096 Impairment of goodwill 63,000 78,200 46,300 Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets 1,397 1,502 156 Restructuring 1,027 6,234 5,810 Total expenses from operations 415,556 444,944 451,296 Loss from operations (59,509 ) (73,601 ) (74,873 ) Interest expense, net (1,883 ) (1,445 ) (915 ) Other income, net 651 42 9,785 Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions 1,417 (2,824 ) 1,166 Loss before income taxes (59,324 ) (77,828 ) (64,837 ) Income tax provision (924 ) (1,533 ) (1,724 ) Net loss $ (60,248 ) $ (79,361 ) $ (66,561 ) Net loss available to common stockholders Net loss (60,248 ) (79,361 ) (66,561 ) Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends (17,600 ) (16,270 ) (15,513 ) Total net loss available to common stockholders $ (77,848 ) $ (95,631 ) $ (82,074 ) Net loss per common share (3): Basic and diluted $ (15.53 ) $ (19.88 ) $ (17.71 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock (3): Basic and diluted 5,014,049 4,811,233 4,634,178 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (60,248 ) $ (79,361 ) $ (66,561 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (3,958 ) 1,830 (3,842 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (64,206 ) $ (77,531 ) $ (70,403 ) (1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows: Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Cost of revenues $ 221 $ 533 $ 1,144 Selling and marketing 126 380 1,021 Research and development 161 411 827 General and administrative 2,683 3,211 5,186 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,191 $ 4,535 $ 8,178 (3) Adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-20 reverse split of our common stock effected on December 20, 2023.





COMSCORE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (60,248 ) $ (79,361 ) $ (66,561 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Impairment of goodwill 63,000 78,200 46,300 Depreciation 22,087 19,778 16,828 Non-cash operating lease expense 5,240 5,456 6,060 Amortization expense of finance leases 3,651 1,929 2,364 Stock-based compensation expense 3,191 4,535 8,178 Amortization of intangible assets 3,057 5,213 27,096 Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets 1,397 1,502 156 Change in fair value of warrant liability (669 ) (49 ) (9,802 ) Deferred tax provision (841 ) (35 ) (475 ) Other 2,008 2,297 4,468 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,649 ) 4,781 2,596 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,987 2,185 (805 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (10,570 ) (4,121 ) 7,396 Contract liability and customer advances (4,739 ) (5,517 ) (1,587 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,798 ) (7,867 ) (7,275 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,104 28,926 34,937 Investing activities: Capitalized internal-use software costs (23,249 ) (22,206 ) (16,685 ) Purchases of property and equipment (813 ) (1,580 ) (1,137 ) Net cash used in investing activities (24,062 ) (23,786 ) (17,822 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from secured term loan 45,000 — — Proceeds from insurance financing 2,118 — — Payments for dividends on convertible redeemable preferred stock — — (15,512 ) Principal payments on insurance financing (2,122 ) — — Principal payments on finance leases (2,852 ) (2,066 ) (2,519 ) Contingent consideration payment at initial value (3,704 ) (1,037 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (4,551 ) — — Payments of line of credit (16,000 ) — — Other (266 ) (291 ) (101 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 17,623 (3,394 ) (18,132 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,133 ) 748 (820 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,532 2,494 (1,837 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 22,936 20,442 22,279 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 33,468 $ 22,936 $ 20,442





As of December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,937 $ 22,750 $ 20,044 Restricted cash 3,531 186 398 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 33,468 $ 22,936 $ 20,442



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss and net loss margin to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (60,248 ) $ (79,361 ) $ (66,561 ) Depreciation 22,087 19,778 16,828 Amortization expense of finance leases 3,651 1,929 2,364 Amortization of intangible assets 3,057 5,213 27,096 Interest expense, net 1,883 1,445 915 Income tax provision 924 1,533 1,724 EBITDA (28,646 ) (49,463 ) (17,634 ) Adjustments: Impairment of goodwill 63,000 78,200 46,300 Stock-based compensation expense 3,191 4,535 8,178 Transformation costs (1) 1,547 1,283 460 Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs 1,420 1,439 1,435 Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets 1,397 1,502 156 Restructuring 1,027 6,234 5,810 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 89 350 2,558 Loss on asset disposition 6 — 7 Other income, net (2) (669 ) (49 ) (9,802 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 42,362 $ 44,031 $ 37,468 Net loss margin (3) (16.9 ) % (21.4 ) % (17.7 ) % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 11.9 % 11.9 % 10.0 % Adjustments: (Gain) Loss from foreign currency transactions (1,417 ) 2,824 (1,166 ) Non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA $ 40,945 $ 46,855 $ 36,302 (1) Transformation costs represent: (1) expenses incurred prior to formal launch of identified strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the company, generally relating to third-party professional fees and non-capitalizable technology costs tied directly to the identified projects and (2) severance costs associated with the reorganization of our teams in connection with the identified projects. We added transformation costs as an adjustment in 2023 for greater transparency around these costs and have applied the adjustment to prior periods for comparison. (2) Adjustments to other income, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (3) Net loss margin is calculated by dividing net loss by revenues reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period. (4) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.





COMSCORE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 94,936 $ 95,101 Cost of revenues (1) (2) 54,683 50,220 Selling and marketing (1) (2) 14,931 14,338 Research and development (1) (2) 8,654 7,909 General and administrative (1) (2) 12,016 11,416 Amortization of intangible assets 692 801 Restructuring 59 779 Impairment of goodwill — 34,100 Total expenses from operations 91,035 119,563 Income (loss) from operations 3,901 (24,462 ) Interest expense, net (443 ) (304 ) Other expense, net — (383 ) Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions 2,925 (2,280 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,383 (27,429 ) Income tax provision (3,239 ) (970 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,144 $ (28,399 ) Net loss available to common stockholders: Net income (loss) 3,144 (28,399 ) Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends (4,538 ) (4,287 ) Total net loss available to common stockholders $ (1,394 ) $ (32,686 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (6.69 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock: Basic and diluted 5,096,459 4,888,089 Comprehensive loss: Net income (loss) $ 3,144 $ (28,399 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (4,786 ) 2,699 Total comprehensive loss $ (1,642 ) $ (25,700 ) (1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cost of revenues $ 103 $ 98 Selling and marketing 55 (31 ) Research and development 69 78 General and administrative 697 571 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 924 $ 716



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,144 $ (28,399 ) Depreciation 5,893 5,165 Income tax provision 3,239 970 Amortization expense of finance leases 960 661 Amortization of intangible assets 692 801 Interest expense, net 443 304 EBITDA 14,371 (20,498 ) Adjustments: Transformation costs (1) 1,472 530 Stock-based compensation expense 924 716 Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs 345 361 Restructuring 59 779 Impairment of goodwill — 34,100 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability — 98 Other expense, net (2) — 358 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 17,171 $ 16,444 Net income (loss) margin (3) 3.3 % (29.9 ) % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 18.1 % 17.3 % Adjustments: (Gain) Loss from foreign currency transactions (2,925 ) 2,280 Non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA $ 14,246 $ 18,724 (1) Transformation costs represent: (1) expenses incurred prior to formal launch of identified strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the company, generally relating to third-party professional fees and non-capitalizable technology costs tied directly to the identified projects and (2) severance costs associated with the reorganization of our teams in connection with the identified projects. (2) Adjustments to other expense, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other expense, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (3) Net income (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net income (loss) by revenues reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period. (4) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.



Revenues

Revenues from our offerings of products and services are as follows:

Years Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2024 % of Revenue 2023 % of Revenue $ Variance % Variance Content & Ad Measurement Syndicated Audience (1) $ 260,654 73.2 % $ 276,101 74.4 % $ (15,447 ) (5.6 ) % Cross-Platform 40,470 11.4 % 33,803 9.1 % 6,667 19.7 % Total Content & Ad Measurement 301,124 84.6 % 309,904 83.5 % (8,780 ) (2.8 ) % Research & Insight Solutions 54,923 15.4 % 61,439 16.5 % (6,516 ) (10.6 ) % Total revenues $ 356,047 100.0 % $ 371,343 100.0 % $ (15,296 ) (4.1 ) % (1) Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $35.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2023 to $37.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2024.





Three Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2024

(Unaudited) % of Revenue 2023

(Unaudited) % of Revenue $ Variance % Variance

Content & Ad Measurement Syndicated Audience (1) $ 66,823 70.4 % $ 68,550 72.1 % $ (1,727 ) (2.5 ) % Cross-Platform 14,218 15.0 % 11,686 12.3 % 2,532 21.7 % Total Content & Ad Measurement 81,041 85.4 % 80,236 84.4 % 805 1.0 % Research & Insight Solutions 13,895 14.6 % 14,865 15.6 % (970 ) (6.5 ) % Total revenues $ 94,936 100.0 % $ 95,101 100.0 % $ (165 ) (0.2 ) % (1) Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Three Months Ended (Unaudited) Year Ended (In thousands) March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 % of Total 2024 Revenue Content & Ad Measurement Syndicated Audience $ 64,600 $ 64,189 $ 65,042 $ 66,823 $ 260,654 73.2 % Cross-Platform 8,020 8,000 10,232 14,218 40,470 11.4 % Total Content & Ad Measurement 72,620 72,189 75,274 81,041 301,124 84.6 % Research & Insight Solutions 14,175 13,648 13,205 13,895 54,923 15.4 % Total revenues $ 86,795 $ 85,837 $ 88,479 $ 94,936 $ 356,047 100.0 %



