Comscore Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

 | Source: Comscore, Inc. Comscore, Inc.

RESTON, Va., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

FY 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for 2024 was $356.0 million compared to $371.3 million in 2023
  • Net loss of $60.2 million compared to $79.4 million in 2023, resulting primarily from non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $63.0 million and $78.2 million, respectively
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $42.4 million compared to $44.0 million in 2023
  • FX adjusted EBITDA of $40.9 million compared to $46.9 million in 2023
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $33.5 million versus $22.9 million as of December 31, 2023

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter was $94.9 million compared to $95.1 million in Q4 2023
  • Net income of $3.1 million compared to net loss of $28.4 million in Q4 2023, resulting primarily from a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $34.1 million in Q4 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million compared to $16.4 million in Q4 2023
  • FX adjusted EBITDA of $14.2 million compared to $18.7 million in Q4 2023

2025 Financial Outlook

  • Full year revenue expected to be between $360 million and $370 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be between 12% and 15% for the year

"We made solid progress in Q4 to establish Comscore as a leading source for cross-platform planning and measurement," said Jon Carpenter, CEO. "Our cross-platform audience solution, Proximic, continued to accelerate, and our cross-platform measurement products also scaled nicely within programmatic advertising environments as we came down the stretch in 2024. We believe this progress and the leadership additions we've made in recent months position us well for growth in 2025."

Fourth Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $94.9 million, down 0.2% from $95.1 million in Q4 2023. Content & Ad Measurement revenue increased 1.0% compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by an increase in our cross-platform revenue, which grew 21.7% over Q4 2023. This growth was partially offset by lower revenue from our syndicated audience offerings, primarily related to our national TV and syndicated digital products. Research & Insight Solutions revenue declined 6.5% from Q4 2023, primarily due to lower deliveries of certain custom digital products.

____________________________
1 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and FX Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Fourth Quarter Summary Results" section and are reconciled to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin in the addendum of this release. As described in the "2025 Outlook" section, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin on a forward-looking basis because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense and any unusual items without reasonable effort.


Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $90.3 million for the quarter, up 7.6% compared to $83.9 million in Q4 2023, primarily due to higher employee compensation and data licensing costs.

Net income for the quarter was $3.1 million, compared to net loss of $28.4 million in Q4 2023, resulting in net income (loss) margins of 3.3% and (29.9)% of revenue, respectively. Included in net loss for Q4 2023 was a non-cash impairment charge of $34.1 million related to goodwill. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares in Q4 2024 was $(0.27), compared to loss per share of $(6.69) in Q4 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $17.2 million, compared to $16.4 million in Q4 2023, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 18.1% and 17.3%, respectively. Excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, FX adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $14.2 million, compared to $18.7 million in Q4 2023. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income taxes, impairment of goodwill, stock-based compensation expense, transformation costs, impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets, restructuring costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability and other items as presented in the accompanying tables. FX adjusted EBITDA excludes these items as well as gain/loss from foreign currency transactions.

Full-Year Summary Results

Revenue for 2024 was $356.0 million, down 4.1% compared to $371.3 million in 2023. Content & Ad Measurement revenue declined 2.8% compared to 2023, driven by lower revenue from our syndicated audience offerings (primarily related to national TV and syndicated digital products), partially offset by an increase in our cross-platform revenue, which grew 19.7% over 2023. Research & Insight Solutions revenue declined 10.6% from 2023, primarily due to lower deliveries of certain custom digital products.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $347.1 million, down 1.9% compared to $353.8 million in 2023, primarily driven by a decline in employee compensation and lower cloud computing costs, partially offset by higher data licensing costs.

Net loss for the year was $60.2 million, compared to $79.4 million in 2023, resulting in net loss margins of (16.9)% and (21.4)% of revenue, respectively. Included in net loss for 2024 and 2023 were non-cash impairment charges of $63.0 million and $78.2 million, respectively, related to goodwill. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares in 2024 was $(15.53), compared to loss per share of $(19.88) in 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the year was $42.4 million compared to $44.0 million in 2023, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 11.9% for both years. Excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, FX adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $40.9 million, compared to $46.9 million in 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $33.5 million.

On December 31, 2024, we entered into a senior secured financing agreement with Blue Torch Finance LLC. The Blue Torch facility provides a borrowing capacity of $60.0 million, consisting of a $45.0 million term loan that was fully funded at closing and a $15.0 million revolving credit facility that was unfunded at closing. We used initial proceeds from the term loan to resolve our aged accounts payable, cash collateralize our outstanding letter of credit, pay transaction fees and expenses, and strengthen our cash position in order to invest in future growth.

Prior to entering the new facility, we repaid the outstanding principal balance under our prior credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. On December 31, 2024, we terminated the Bank of America facility and (as described above) used a portion of proceeds from the Blue Torch term loan to cash collateralize our outstanding letters of credit with Bank of America.

Finally, on December 31, 2024, we entered into an amendment to our Data License Agreement with Charter Communications Operating, LLC. The amendment provides us with an estimated minimum $35 million reduction in cash license fees over the remaining term of the Data License Agreement, in addition to the previously disclosed $7 million in license fee credits provided by Charter for prior periods. The amendment was conditioned upon our payment of arrears due to Charter under the Data License Agreement, which we paid in full on December 31, 2024.

2025 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we believe 2025 revenue will be between $360 million and $370 million, driven primarily by growth in Content & Ad Measurement revenue from our local TV offering and our cross-platform products. We expect our adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025 to be between 12% and 15% as we continue to invest in areas of the business that we believe have the greatest opportunity to drive revenue growth or operational efficiencies. We anticipate that our national TV and syndicated digital revenue will continue to be challenged, and that demand for custom digital products will continue to be unpredictable due to the macroeconomic environment. We expect revenue in the first quarter of 2025 to be roughly flat compared to Q1 2024, with a return to growth in subsequent quarters as demand for our cross-platform products continues to rise.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, on a forward-looking basis.

Conference Call Information for Today, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations. Participants can obtain dial-in information by registering for the call at the same web address and are advised to register in advance of the call to avoid delays. Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, our expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025, a return to growth in 2025, revenue drivers, future investments in growth and operational efficiencies, demand for our products, and economic and industry trends. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in our business and customer, partner and vendor relationships; external market conditions and competition; continued changes or declines in ad spending or other macroeconomic factors; evolving privacy and regulatory standards; product adoption rates; and our ability to achieve our expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. We do not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing in this press release adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and FX adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), net income (loss) margin, various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

Media
Marie Scoutas
Comscore, Inc.
press@comscore.com

Investors
John Tinker
Comscore, Inc.
212-203-2129
jtinker@comscore.com

 
 
COMSCORE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 As of December 31,
  2024   2023 
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$        29,937  $        22,750 
Restricted cash         3,531           186 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $462 and $614, respectively         64,266           63,826 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets         10,323           11,228 
Total current assets         108,057           97,990 
Property and equipment, net         47,116           41,574 
Operating right-of-use assets         13,173           18,628 
Deferred tax assets         2,624           2,588 
Intangible assets, net         5,058           8,115 
Goodwill         246,010           310,360 
Other non-current assets         8,209           12,040 
Total assets$        430,247  $        491,295 
Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$        16,471  $        30,551 
Accrued expenses         35,013           34,422 
Contract liabilities         45,464           48,912 
Revolving line of credit         —           16,000 
Accrued dividends         8,962           24,132 
Customer advances         9,566           11,076 
Current operating lease liabilities         8,598           7,982 
Other current liabilities         7,230           9,486 
Total current liabilities         131,304           182,561 
Secured term loan         40,718           — 
Non-current operating lease liabilities         14,805           23,003 
Non-current portion of accrued data costs         33,551           32,833 
Deferred tax liabilities         891           1,321 
Other non-current liabilities         9,771           7,589 
Total liabilities         231,040           247,307 
Commitments and contingencies   
Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 95,784,903 shares and 82,527,609 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $245,732 as of December 31, 2024 and $228,132 as of December 31, 2023         207,470           187,885 
Stockholders' equity (deficit):   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2024 or 2023         —           — 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 13,750,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 5,228,814 shares issued and 4,890,575 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and 5,093,380 shares issued and 4,755,141 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023         5           5 
Additional paid-in capital         1,714,052           1,696,612 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss         (18,068)          (14,110)
Accumulated deficit         (1,474,268)          (1,396,420)
Treasury stock, at cost, 338,239 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023         (229,984)          (229,984)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)         (8,263)          56,103 
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)$        430,247  $        491,295 

        

 
COMSCORE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Years Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2022 
Revenues$        356,047  $        371,343  $        376,423 
      
Cost of revenues (1) (2)         208,708           205,580           205,294 
Selling and marketing (1) (2)         57,622           63,322           68,453 
Research and development (1) (2)         33,066           33,701           36,987 
General and administrative (1) (2)         47,679           51,192           61,200 
Amortization of intangible assets         3,057           5,213           27,096 
Impairment of goodwill         63,000           78,200           46,300 
Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets         1,397           1,502           156 
Restructuring         1,027           6,234           5,810 
Total expenses from operations         415,556           444,944           451,296 
Loss from operations         (59,509)          (73,601)          (74,873)
Interest expense, net         (1,883)          (1,445)          (915)
Other income, net         651           42           9,785 
Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions         1,417           (2,824)          1,166 
Loss before income taxes         (59,324)          (77,828)          (64,837)
Income tax provision         (924)          (1,533)          (1,724)
Net loss$        (60,248) $        (79,361) $        (66,561)
Net loss available to common stockholders     
Net loss         (60,248)          (79,361)          (66,561)
Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends         (17,600)          (16,270)          (15,513)
Total net loss available to common stockholders$        (77,848) $        (95,631) $        (82,074)
Net loss per common share (3):     
Basic and diluted$        (15.53) $        (19.88) $        (17.71)
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock (3):     
Basic and diluted         5,014,049           4,811,233           4,634,178 
Comprehensive loss:     
Net loss$        (60,248) $        (79,361) $        (66,561)
Other comprehensive loss:     
Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment         (3,958)          1,830           (3,842)
Total comprehensive loss$        (64,206) $        (77,531) $        (70,403)
      
(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.
(2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:
 Years Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2022 
Cost of revenues$        221  $        533  $        1,144 
Selling and marketing         126           380           1,021 
Research and development         161           411           827 
General and administrative         2,683           3,211           5,186 
Total stock-based compensation expense$        3,191  $        4,535  $        8,178 
 
(3) Adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-20 reverse split of our common stock effected on December 20, 2023.


 
COMSCORE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
 Years Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2022 
Operating activities:     
Net loss$        (60,248) $        (79,361) $        (66,561)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:     
Impairment of goodwill         63,000           78,200           46,300 
Depreciation         22,087           19,778           16,828 
Non-cash operating lease expense         5,240           5,456           6,060 
Amortization expense of finance leases         3,651           1,929           2,364 
Stock-based compensation expense         3,191           4,535           8,178 
Amortization of intangible assets         3,057           5,213           27,096 
Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets         1,397           1,502           156 
Change in fair value of warrant liability         (669)          (49)          (9,802)
Deferred tax provision         (841)          (35)          (475)
Other         2,008           2,297           4,468 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable         (1,649)          4,781           2,596 
Prepaid expenses and other assets         1,987           2,185           (805)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities         (10,570)          (4,121)          7,396 
Contract liability and customer advances         (4,739)          (5,517)          (1,587)
Operating lease liabilities         (8,798)          (7,867)          (7,275)
Net cash provided by operating activities         18,104           28,926           34,937 
      
Investing activities:     
Capitalized internal-use software costs         (23,249)          (22,206)          (16,685)
Purchases of property and equipment         (813)          (1,580)          (1,137)
Net cash used in investing activities         (24,062)          (23,786)          (17,822)
      
Financing activities:     
Proceeds from secured term loan         45,000           —           — 
Proceeds from insurance financing         2,118           —           — 
Payments for dividends on convertible redeemable preferred stock         —           —           (15,512)
Principal payments on insurance financing         (2,122)          —           — 
Principal payments on finance leases         (2,852)          (2,066)          (2,519)
Contingent consideration payment at initial value         (3,704)          (1,037)          — 
Payments of debt issuance costs         (4,551)          —           — 
Payments of line of credit         (16,000)          —           — 
Other         (266)          (291)          (101)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities         17,623           (3,394)          (18,132)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash         (1,133)          748           (820)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash         10,532           2,494           (1,837)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period         22,936           20,442           22,279 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$        33,468  $        22,936  $        20,442 


 As of December 31,
  2024   2023   2022 
Cash and cash equivalents$        29,937  $        22,750  $        20,044 
Restricted cash         3,531           186           398 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$        33,468  $        22,936  $        20,442 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss and net loss margin to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:

 Years Ended December 31,
  2024  2023  2022
(In thousands)(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP net loss$        (60,248)  $        (79,361)  $        (66,561) 
      
Depreciation         22,087            19,778            16,828  
Amortization expense of finance leases         3,651            1,929            2,364  
Amortization of intangible assets         3,057            5,213            27,096  
Interest expense, net         1,883            1,445            915  
Income tax provision         924            1,533            1,724  
EBITDA         (28,646)           (49,463)           (17,634) 
      
Adjustments:     
Impairment of goodwill         63,000            78,200            46,300  
Stock-based compensation expense         3,191            4,535            8,178  
Transformation costs (1)         1,547            1,283            460  
Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs         1,420            1,439            1,435  
Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets         1,397            1,502            156  
Restructuring         1,027            6,234            5,810  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability         89            350            2,558  
Loss on asset disposition         6            —            7  
Other income, net (2)         (669)           (49)           (9,802) 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA$        42,362   $        44,031   $        37,468  
Net loss margin (3) (16.9)%  (21.4)%  (17.7)%
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (4)         11.9 %          11.9 %          10.0 %
      
Adjustments:     
(Gain) Loss from foreign currency transactions         (1,417)           2,824            (1,166) 
Non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA$        40,945   $        46,855   $        36,302  
 
(1) Transformation costs represent: (1) expenses incurred prior to formal launch of identified strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the company, generally relating to third-party professional fees and non-capitalizable technology costs tied directly to the identified projects and (2) severance costs associated with the reorganization of our teams in connection with the identified projects. We added transformation costs as an adjustment in 2023 for greater transparency around these costs and have applied the adjustment to prior periods for comparison.
(2) Adjustments to other income, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.
(3) Net loss margin is calculated by dividing net loss by revenues reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.
(4) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.


 
COMSCORE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023 
Revenues$        94,936  $        95,101 
    
Cost of revenues (1) (2)         54,683           50,220 
Selling and marketing (1) (2)         14,931           14,338 
Research and development (1) (2)         8,654           7,909 
General and administrative (1) (2)         12,016           11,416 
Amortization of intangible assets         692           801 
Restructuring         59           779 
Impairment of goodwill         —           34,100 
Total expenses from operations         91,035           119,563 
Income (loss) from operations         3,901           (24,462)
Interest expense, net         (443)          (304)
Other expense, net         —           (383)
Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions         2,925           (2,280)
Income (loss) before income taxes         6,383           (27,429)
Income tax provision         (3,239)          (970)
Net income (loss)$        3,144  $        (28,399)
Net loss available to common stockholders:   
Net income (loss)         3,144           (28,399)
Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends         (4,538)          (4,287)
Total net loss available to common stockholders$        (1,394) $        (32,686)
Net loss per common share:   
Basic and diluted$        (0.27) $        (6.69)
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:   
Basic and diluted         5,096,459           4,888,089 
Comprehensive loss:   
Net income (loss)$        3,144  $        (28,399)
Other comprehensive loss:   
Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment         (4,786)          2,699 
Total comprehensive loss$        (1,642) $        (25,700)
    
(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.
(2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:
 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023 
Cost of revenues$        103  $        98 
Selling and marketing         55           (31)
Research and development         69           78 
General and administrative         697           571 
Total stock-based compensation expense$        924  $        716 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:

 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024  2023
(In thousands)(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss)$        3,144   $        (28,399) 
    
Depreciation         5,893            5,165  
Income tax provision         3,239            970  
Amortization expense of finance leases         960            661  
Amortization of intangible assets         692            801  
Interest expense, net         443            304  
EBITDA         14,371            (20,498) 
    
Adjustments:   
Transformation costs (1)         1,472            530  
Stock-based compensation expense         924            716  
Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs         345            361  
Restructuring         59            779  
Impairment of goodwill         —            34,100  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability         —            98  
Other expense, net (2)         —            358  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA$        17,171   $        16,444  
Net income (loss) margin (3) 3.3 %  (29.9)%
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (4)         18.1 %          17.3 %
    
Adjustments:   
(Gain) Loss from foreign currency transactions         (2,925)           2,280  
Non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA$        14,246   $        18,724  
 
(1) Transformation costs represent: (1) expenses incurred prior to formal launch of identified strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the company, generally relating to third-party professional fees and non-capitalizable technology costs tied directly to the identified projects and (2) severance costs associated with the reorganization of our teams in connection with the identified projects.
(2) Adjustments to other expense, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other expense, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.
(3) Net income (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net income (loss) by revenues reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.
(4) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.


Revenues

Revenues from our offerings of products and services are as follows:

 Years Ended December 31,      
(In thousands) 2024  % of Revenue  2023  % of Revenue $ Variance % Variance
Content & Ad Measurement             
Syndicated Audience (1)$        260,654          73.2 % $        276,101          74.4 % $        (15,447)         (5.6)%
Cross-Platform         40,470          11.4 %          33,803          9.1 %          6,667          19.7 %
Total Content & Ad Measurement         301,124          84.6 %          309,904          83.5 %          (8,780)         (2.8)%
Research & Insight Solutions         54,923          15.4 %          61,439          16.5 %          (6,516)         (10.6)%
Total revenues$        356,047          100.0 % $        371,343          100.0 % $        (15,296)         (4.1)%
 
(1) Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $35.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2023 to $37.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2024.


 Three Months Ended December 31,      
(In thousands)2024
(Unaudited)		 % of Revenue 2023
(Unaudited)		 % of Revenue $ Variance % Variance
Content & Ad Measurement             
Syndicated Audience (1)$        66,823          70.4 % $        68,550          72.1 % $        (1,727)         (2.5)%
Cross-Platform         14,218          15.0 %          11,686          12.3 %          2,532          21.7 %
Total Content & Ad Measurement         81,041          85.4 %          80,236          84.4 %          805          1.0 %
Research & Insight Solutions         13,895          14.6 %          14,865          15.6 %          (970)         (6.5)%
Total revenues$        94,936          100.0 % $        95,101          100.0 % $        (165)         (0.2)%
 
(1) Syndicated Audience revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.


 Three Months Ended (Unaudited) Year Ended  
(In thousands)March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 % of Total 2024 Revenue
Content & Ad Measurement           
Syndicated Audience$        64,600  $        64,189  $        65,042  $        66,823  $        260,654          73.2 %
Cross-Platform         8,020           8,000           10,232           14,218           40,470          11.4 %
Total Content & Ad Measurement         72,620           72,189           75,274           81,041           301,124          84.6 %
Research & Insight Solutions         14,175           13,648           13,205           13,895           54,923          15.4 %
Total revenues$        86,795  $        85,837  $        88,479  $        94,936  $        356,047          100.0 %