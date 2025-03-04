Air Methods Approved as DoD SkillBridge Employer to Support Service Members Transitioning to Civilian Careers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, is proud to announce its approval as a Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge employer, furthering its commitment to supporting military service members as they transition to civilian careers.

Through the SkillBridge program, active-duty service members can intern with Air Methods before leaving the military, as early as six months before separation, gaining hands-on experience in roles that align with their expertise and career aspirations. This immersive program provides participants—including pilots, clinicians, mechanics, and select corporate professionals—with an opportunity to apply their valuable military-acquired skills in a real-world, civilian environment.

“Military service members bring unparalleled dedication, discipline, and expertise to the workforce, and we are honored to help them take the next step in their careers. The Air Methods mission aligns closely with the values of our service members, both in skillsets required and in the desire to serve our communities,” said Paul Williams, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, noting that veterans make up nearly 35 percent of Air Methods’ workforce. “As a DoD SkillBridge partner, we are not only providing a seamless transition for service members but also investing in the next generation of aviation and healthcare professionals, who are the backbone of the services we provide.”

Air Methods’ participation in SkillBridge reinforces its long-standing support of veterans by offering direct-hire opportunities to qualified participants at the conclusion of their internships. With a strong demand for skilled professionals across its operations, Air Methods recognizes the immense value that military experience brings to its workforce.

“I connected with Air Methods in 2019 at the Heli-Expo conference. I stayed in touch with the team until I was ready to transition out of the military,” said Pilot Greg Marsh, who joined Air Methods after serving as a Major in the U.S. Army, adding how being part of an organization with a strong mission facilitated his transition out of the military. “I ultimately chose Air Methods because of their reputation in the industry and the exceptional culture within the organization.”

Just like Marsh, Flight Nurse Tyler Wakeley was drawn to Air Methods for the opportunity to have a rewarding career, positively impacting communities across the country.

“The SkillBridge program was instrumental in my transition from active duty as a critical care nurse to a flight nursing career with Air Methods. It provided hands-on experience, mentorship, and the opportunity to apply my military medical training in a civilian setting,” said Wakely, who joined the LifeSave crew, based in Liberal, KS. “The structured support and real-world exposure made the shift smooth and rewarding, giving me the confidence and expertise to excel in my new role.”

For more information about the DoD SkillBridge program, visit skillbridge.osd.mil or contact militarycareers@airmethods.com.

About Air Methods

Air Methods is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

