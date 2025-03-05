Dr. John Zalesky Recognized in HelloNation for Expertise in Gum Disease Prevention





AURORA, Colo., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. John K. Zalesky, DMD, MBS, FICOI, FAGD, of Aurora Hills Dental, has been featured in HelloNation magazine for his expertise in gum disease prevention and early detection. With gum disease posing a silent but significant threat to oral health, Dr. Zalesky emphasizes the importance of recognizing warning signs such as swollen gums, persistent bad breath, and gum recession before the condition progresses into more severe complications.

In the HelloNation feature, Dr. Zalesky outlines practical steps for preventing gum disease, including daily brushing and flossing, regular dental checkups, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. His insights reinforce the role of proactive care in preserving long-term oral health.

"Gum health is fundamental to a strong, lasting smile," says Dr. Zalesky, who brings extensive expertise in complex prosthodontics and implant dentistry. With advanced training from Denver Health Medical Center and the University of Colorado, he continues to provide patient-focused, preventive care that supports overall well-being.

