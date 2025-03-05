Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which will take place at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on 16 April 2025. The AGM will be organized in a hybrid format, allowing shareholders to attend either in person or virtually.

As announced on 21 February 2025, the Supervisory Board of KPN proposes Mr Gerard van de Aast and Ms Jolande Sap for reappointment to the Supervisory Board.

Other items on the agenda include the approval of the annual accounts, the approval of the dividend, an advisory vote on the remuneration report for the fiscal year 2024, and approval for the amendment of the Articles of Association of KPN, which were last amended in 2018.

The full agenda of the AGM and the accompanying documentation are now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).





Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: No

Topic: Publication of KPN’s AGM 2025 agenda

05/03/2025

KPN-N

Attachment