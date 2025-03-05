Murphy USA Kicks of 5th ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ Campaign Benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America

EL DORADO, Ark. (March 5, 2025), March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign beginning March 5. Since its inception in 2020, the annual round up campaign has raised over $11 million over the last 5 years, in support of the youth organization’s mission to empower all young people to reach their full potential.

The 2025 customer round-up campaign will kick off with its first "Sprint" from March 5 to April 30, 2025, at all Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek locations across 27 states. Customers are invited to participate by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar or donating $1, $3, $5, or $10. All proceeds directly benefit Boys & Girls Clubs and local kids.

"Over the past five years, the ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign has made a tremendous difference in the lives of young people," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership with Murphy USA and the generous contributions from their customers that have resulted in over $11 million raised to support Boys & Girls Clubs.”

This milestone reflects Murphy USA’s unwavering commitment to supporting the next generation. In 2024, Murphy USA collaborated with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the El Dorado Club to host a Back-to-School Prep-Rally focusing on teaching the club kids how to set goals and allowing them to participate in engaging STEM activities. This year, Murphy USA is excited to expand the Prep Rallies into our other regions. This is one example of how the funds raised through the ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign provide vital support to Clubs in the communities they serve, offering safe spaces and enriching programs that equip young people with the tools and skills they need to thrive.

“Giving back is part of our broader mission and commitment as an organization to our team members, customers, and communities.” said Andrew Clyde, President and CEO of Murphy USA. “That’s why we are proud to be a national partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting local Clubs where we operate through our “Great Futures Fueled Here” campaign. In the fifth year of our partnership, we will again lean on our team members across the enterprise to encourage customers to “Round-up” their purchases to provide youth in our communities with the essential tools for cultivating a successful future.”

Murphy USA and Boys and Girls Clubs of America look forward to another successful year of partnership and encourage everyone to participate in the 2025 ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ Campaign to help ensure all youth have the resources they need to achieve a great future!

To donate or learn more about the ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign, visit BGCA.org/MurphyUSA.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,750 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of approximately 17,200 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 214 among Fortune 500 companies.