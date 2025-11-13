Boys & Girls Clubs of America Receives Carnegie Corporation of New York Grant to Support Youth Civic Engagement

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced a new grant from the philanthropic foundation Carnegie Corporation of New York aimed to foster early civic engagement amongst youth and build a foundation for lifelong, informed citizenship.

A study from America’s Promise Alliance revealed that 91% of young people want more access to civic education, and yet a quarter of students didn’t learn or even talk about civics at school in 2024. Through this grant, Boys & Girls Club youth will have access to resources and opportunities to elevate their voices on the issues that matter most to them.

The two-year, $1.25 million grant will support three key civic education initiatives:

Think, Learn, Create Change: Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s year-round civic and leadership engagement model that teaches teens to develop research skills, use their voices effectively, share ideas and advocate for meaningful change.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s year-round civic and leadership engagement model that teaches teens to develop research skills, use their voices effectively, share ideas and advocate for meaningful change. Youth Leading Change : Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s initiative aimed to give youth opportunities to participate in civic engagement. The grant will support youth-led local town halls, listening sessions, service projects and support youth participation in state advocacy days.

: Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s initiative aimed to give youth opportunities to participate in civic engagement. The grant will support youth-led local town halls, listening sessions, service projects and support youth participation in state advocacy days. Summit for America’s Youth: Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier annual youth advocacy event in Washington, D.C. where Club youth explore future careers in public service, sharpen their advocacy skills, and meet with members of Congress to advocate for the change they care about. They will support the keynote speaker for the event in 2026 which will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

The investment will directly support youth ready to lead and take positive action. Research shows Club teens are ready, with 75% of Club kids believe they can make a difference in their community compared to 44% of their high school peers nationwide.

“Boys & Girls Clubs across the country are empowering the next generation of civic leaders and changemakers to shape a stronger tomorrow,” said Missy Dugan, Senior Vice President of Government Relations at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “It’s essential that young people have the tools and confidence to speak out on the issues that matter most to them. Thanks to the generous support of Carnegie Corporation of New York, we can deepen our impact at the local, state, and federal levels and help Club youth become true catalysts for change.”

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America is helping young people turn their civic knowledge into action,” said Ambika Kapur, program director of Education at Carnegie Corporation of New York. “At a time when our communities can feel increasingly polarized, this initiative helps youth find common purpose through civic participation — from understanding how decisions are made locally to learning how to advocate for change. These are the kinds of experiences that strengthen both individuals and the communities they call home.”

