Gilead Foundation Launches STEM Careers Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America today announced a two-year partnership with Gilead Foundation to strengthen access to high-quality programming that prepares youth to succeed in a robust science, technology, engineering, and math career field. The Gilead Foundation’s $1 million grant to Clubs is the first and only Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnership to focus on exploration of healthcare careers and aims to open doors for the next generation of America’s leaders, innovators, and problem solvers.

More than 90 percent of Club youth are interested in a STEM-related career, according to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s recently-released 2025 Youth Right Now survey, the nation’s largest data set on kids and teens. More so, 2-in-3 youth know the steps they need to take to pursue a science-related career. The partnership with the Gilead Foundation will support STEM programs for elementary through high school students needed to grow skills that have become a necessity in the modern workforce.

“Inside the doors of a Boys & Girls Club, young people are learning to lead, serve, code and dream big.” said Lisa Anastasi, EVP Chief Development & External Relations Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “With the support of the Gilead Foundation, youth have access to high-quality STEM learning opportunities that prepare them to become the next generation of doctors, nurses and scientists that will propel our country forward.

The partnership will support STEM programming at eight Boys & Girls organizations in Oakland, Calif., San Francisco, North San Mateo County, Calif., Los Angeles, Frederick, Md., Washington D.C., Union County, N.J., and Wake County, N.C. The grant focuses on communities where Gilead employees live and work so they can volunteer and mentor the next generation.

Through training and professional development, local Clubs will expand their capacity to offer engaging educational experiences and opportunities that are needed to build the future STEM workforce. Clubs will also receive support to implement the newly revised DIY STEM curriculum, a signature Boys & Girls Clubs of America program that blends hands-on activities with scientific themes relevant to youth ages 9-12.

“The Gilead Foundation invests in building stronger, healthier communities in part by supporting organizations that equip underserved youth with the confidence and concrete skills needed to pursue opportunities in higher education and STEM careers,” said Andrew Dickinson, Chief Financial Officer and Director, Gilead Foundation.

“Over half of graduating Boys & Girls Club members express interest in STEM careers, nearly twice the national average. Through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we’re helping to close opportunity and job-readiness gaps by expanding access to hands-on STEM learning and mentorship—supporting a future workforce that reflects the communities we serve and empowers the next generation of innovators.”

The partnership is part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s ongoing commitment to prepare America’s youth for life and work. As the U.S. faces a projected shortfall of 1.4 million skilled workers by 2030, STEM Needs Club Kids to strengthen the modern workforce.

To learn more, visit www.bgca.org/about-us/our-partners/gilead-foundation.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Gilead Foundation

The Gilead Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to create a thriving health ecosystem. The Gilead Foundation takes a holistic approach to mitigate the root causes of health inequities by providing resources to organizations that empower people with the skills to be their own best advocate and create systems of support that strengthen communities, classrooms and workplaces.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Attachment