Planet Fitness Powers Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s GivingTuesday Campaign with Dollar-for-Dollar Match to Support Youth Wellbeing

ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America today announced Planet Fitness® as its official GivingTuesday match partner, empowering donors nationwide to double their impact and help more young people access the fitness, wellness, and mentorship resources they need to thrive. On December 2, Planet Fitness will match every Boys & Girls Clubs of America donation up to $75,000, amplifying vital support for millions of kids navigating academic, emotional, and social challenges.

At Boys & Girls Clubs, fitness and wellbeing programs are a proven pathway to resilience: nearly 60% of Club Kids engage in physical activity at least five days a week, 77% say they take care of their feelings and emotions, and 97% expect to graduate high school, outperforming the national average.

Through the Judgement Free Generation® initiative, Planet Fitness has invested more than $10.7 million to support youth nationwide by funding mini-Judgement Free Zones® in Clubs, trauma-informed staff training, volunteer initiatives, and more than $1.65 million in academic scholarships. This support positively impacts over 500,000 young people each year.

“We know that when young people have access to health and wellbeing resources, they’re not just healthier, they’re more likely to graduate, enter the workforce, and contribute to stronger communities. The generosity from Planet Fitness during this year’s GivingTuesday campaign will ensure that even more young people across the country can access safe spaces, caring mentors, and programs that build physical and emotional resilience,” said Jim Clark, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “America needs Club Kids now more than ever, and we’re proud to be strengthening a generation while giving kids a place to become their best selves alongside Planet Fitness.”

Together, the brands demonstrate how purpose-driven partnerships can generate meaningful community impact and economic value. For every dollar invested in Boys & Girls Clubs, $10.32 in economic value is delivered nationwide. And as Gen Z—Planet Fitness’ fastest-growing membership segment—prioritizes authenticity, belonging, and wellbeing, the partnership continues to resonate deeply with young people and families across the country.

“Planet Fitness has been a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America for 10 years, empowering young people with the tools and resources they need to build lifelong healthy habits and thrive in life,” said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer, Planet Fitness. “In fact, our High School Summer Pass program gave 3.7 million teens free access to Planet Fitness clubs just last year, resulting in 19 million workouts and measurable confidence gains. This year, we’re thrilled to take our commitment to the next level, enabling donors to double the impact of their gift on GivingTuesday.”

To support Boys & Girls Clubs of America on GivingTuesday and have your donation doubled, visit bgca.org/donate.

###

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.7 million members and 2,795 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.