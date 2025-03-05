Share buy-back program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 13/2025 - March 5, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025 to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement---
February 26, 20252,126551.161,171,762
February 27, 20254,000544.602,178,402
February 28, 20252,947548.771,617,218
March 3, 20253,000548.051,644,125
March 4, 20253,000551.951,655,856
Total accumulated under the program15,073548,608,267,363


With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 148,468 shares, corresponding to 0.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

