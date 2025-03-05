Associa Announces Appointment of Michael Strait as Chief Sales & Operations Officer

DALLAS, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the nation’s largest community management firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Strait as the new Chief Sales & Operations Officer. Michael brings a wealth of experience in driving growth and operational excellence, having demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic insights throughout his career.

As a highly driven growth and operations leader, Michael has consistently delivered outstanding results across multiple sectors, including fiber-optic services, private equity-backed investments, and solar energy. His extensive background in scaling businesses, improving operational processes, and developing high-performing teams positions him to play a key role in enhancing Associa's operations and expanding its market presence.

Michael's most recent role was as a member of the C-suite at Blue Stream Fiber, a private equity-backed $150M fiber-optic provider. There, he led commercial functions, drove 25-30% top and bottom-line growth year-over-year, and supported a successful recapitalization event. His leadership also played a pivotal role in centralizing the sales and marketing process across acquired businesses, achieving 25-40% YOY growth.

"I am excited to join Associa and leverage my experience to help drive growth, operational efficiency, and success across the organization," said Michael Strait. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to build a best-in-class sales and operations framework that will enable us to better serve our clients and stakeholders."

Before his work at Blue Stream Fiber, Michael held key positions at JCM Capital and TFS, where he successfully supported the development of utility-scale solar projects in Africa and led a company to a successful sale to a NYC-based private equity firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our leadership team," said John Carona, CEO and Founder of Associa. "His proven track record of driving growth and his expertise in sales and operations make him an ideal fit for our strategic objectives. We are confident that his leadership will help elevate our service offerings and position Associa for continued success."

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Tiffany Mershae

972-661-4429

tmershae@associaonline.com