Cloudastructure Partners with Renewable Energy Data Center to Lower AI Infrastructure Costs and Drive Competitive Advantage

PALO ALTO, CA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a cloud-based video surveillance platform with artificial intelligence (“AI”) and computer vision analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with a crypto-mining company to expand its AI hosting capabilities into their advanced renewable energy data center. This move enables Cloudastructure to drastically reduce its AI operational costs while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations nationwide.

Situated near Glacier Park, Montana, the facility is powered by hydroelectric energy sourced from the largest natural freshwater lake in the western contiguous United States. Compared to Cloudastructure’s traditional Silicon Valley data center, this operation runs at less than half the cost and is significantly more economical than hosted solutions from competitors like Amazon or Google. This cost advantage directly strengthens Cloudastructure’s bottom line and enhances its ability to scale AI-powered video surveillance solutions profitably.

“Our AI-driven video surveillance platform demands significant computational resources, including substantial broadband, storage, and GPU processing power,” said CEO James McCormick. “Crypto mining companies have mastered cost-efficient power sourcing, and by leveraging their expertise, we can operate our AI infrastructure at a fraction of typical market costs. We believe this partnership provides Cloudastructure with a sustainable competitive edge, reinforcing our long-term growth strategy.”

The facility is engineered for maximum efficiency. Benefitting from the region’s dry and temperate climate, it operates without the need for costly, energy-intensive HVAC systems, significantly reducing overhead costs while maintaining peak performance.

Through this partnership, Cloudastructure not only secures a cost-effective AI hosting solution but also enhances its position in the rapidly growing AI-driven security market. The Company remains committed to delivering scalable, cloud-based security solutions while improving profit margins and creating long-term shareholder value.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary AI/ML analytics and a seamless remote guarding solution. This combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security while benefiting from a cost-effective model that eliminates proprietary hardware, offers contract-free month-to-month pricing, and includes unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can stop crime as it happens while achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems.

For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

