PEAK:AIO Expands Global AI Infrastructure Solutions with New 2U 1.5PB AI Data Server, Featuring 120GB/sec Performance - Powering the Future of AI Infrastructure

Manchester, England, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, a fast-scaling AI infrastructure provider redefining AI and GPU data storage, today announced the availability of a new version of its revolutionary AI Data Server, setting a new standard for performance, density, and sustainability. Engineered with Dell Technologies’ enterprise-grade precision and powered by PEAK:AIO’s cutting-edge software, this compact 2U solution provides 1.5PB of storage and 120GB/sec RDMA NFS and NVMe-oF performance. Designed for AI efficiency and scalability, it uniquely incorporates and validates Solidigm’s high-density 61TB NVMe drives and NVIDIA Mellanox CX7’s next-gen cryptographic networking technology.

While large-scale AI implementations like ChatGPT dominate global attention, equally transformative breakthroughs are happening in specialized fields such as healthcare and research, sectors that PEAK:AIO is deeply passionate about. These are typically smaller scale, pioneering projects with unique challenges requiring hyper-performance data solutions without access to massive data center infrastructure while operating within tight power constraints. The new version of PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Server bridges these gaps by delivering professional-grade, zero-maintenance infrastructure that combines density, performance, and energy efficiency. At the same time, it redefines scalability for large-scale AI deployments, making it a game-changer for diverse applications across industries.

"Our approach addresses both ends of the AI infrastructure spectrum. For smaller, innovative projects, this 2U solution delivers unmatched performance and energy efficiency in a compact form. For large-scale deployments, it becomes the foundation of a new generation of scale-out file systems, purpose-built to meet the energy and performance demands of modern GPUs,” said Mark Klarzynski, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of PEAK:AIO. “Whether deployed at the edge or powering massive AI data pools, we’re enabling organizations to scale intelligently and sustainably, moving beyond the outdated model of simply adding more hardware to solve problems.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Performance and Scalability: 1.5PB in 2U: Industry-leading density for AI workloads, offering unprecedented scalability. 120GB/sec throughput powered by NVIDIA Mellanox CX7, delivering secure, high-speed data transfers with upcoming line-rate cryptographic offload.

Energy Efficiency: 6x More Efficient: Minimizing power consumption and cooling requirements to address the growing energy demands of modern AI. Perfect for both edge applications and massive scale-out deployments.

Advanced Technologies: Solidigm 61TB NVMe SSDs with market leading QLC NVMe drives, combining endurance and density for high-performance workloads.

Future-Proof Design: A new NVMe stack designed by PEAK:AIO eliminates legacy Linux bottlenecks, delivering exceptional performance for data-intensive AI applications. With a professional level SLA and engineered by and backed by Dell ProSupport with full on-site SLAs.

As AI infrastructure scales globally, efficiency and performance must evolve in parallel. The newest version of PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Server is engineered not only for today’s AI workloads but also for the exponential growth of AI-driven data. By starting with a high-efficiency, hyper-performing node, organizations lay the foundation for massive, scalable, and energy-conscious AI data ecosystems.

PEAK:AIO plans to launch a new range of solutions throughout 2025, to complement the AI Data Server. With this 2U platform, PEAK:AIO will demonstrate how organizations can adopt scalable, energy-efficient AI infrastructure to tackle today’s most pressing data challenge without compromising on future scale.

About PEAK:AIO

PEAK:AIO is a cutting-edge provider of software for the AI market, revolutionizing the way data is stored and processed for AI workloads. Through its innovative solutions, PEAK:AIO delivers unparalleled performance, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and sustainability, empowering organizations to accelerate their AI initiatives and achieve groundbreaking results. For more information, visit https://peakaio.com/