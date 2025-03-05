Thermal Imaging Market Size to Hit USD 11.54 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising AI Integration and Healthcare Applications | SNS Insider

Austin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal Imaging Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Thermal Imaging Market size was USD 5.94 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.67% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Global Investments and AI Innovations Drive Rapid Growth in the Thermal Imaging Market

The Thermal Imaging Market is growing consistently with the help of technological innovations and increasing demand from various industries. Major nations such as the USA, China, Japan, Germany, France, and India fuel growth through strategic investments. AI-powered thermal imaging solutions, including Hanwha Vision's radiometric cameras, improve accuracy and efficiency in manufacturing, energy, utilities, and security. Integration with AI, IoT, and real-time analytics supports predictive maintenance and smart energy management. Governments also offer subsidies to induce innovation, enabling opportunities in areas such as UAVs, healthcare diagnostics, and renewable energy. With ongoing innovations in technology and strategic alliances, the market will continue to expand and generate fresh revenue streams.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

FLIR Systems (Handheld Thermal Cameras, Fixed Thermal Cameras)

(Handheld Thermal Cameras, Fixed Thermal Cameras) Teledyne Technologies (Thermal Cameras, Thermal Modules)

(Thermal Cameras, Thermal Modules) Raytheon Technologies (Thermal Scopes, Cooled Thermal Cameras)

(Thermal Scopes, Cooled Thermal Cameras) Leonardo DRS (Thermal Cameras, Military Applications)

(Thermal Cameras, Military Applications) L3 Technologies (Thermal Scopes, Security Solutions)

(Thermal Scopes, Security Solutions) Seek Thermal (Handheld Thermal Cameras, Thermal Modules)

(Handheld Thermal Cameras, Thermal Modules) Opgal (Thermal Cameras, Security Surveillance)

(Thermal Cameras, Security Surveillance) HIKVISION (Thermal Cameras, Surveillance Tools)

(Thermal Cameras, Surveillance Tools) Axis Communications (Thermal Cameras, Monitoring Solutions)

(Thermal Cameras, Monitoring Solutions) FLIR OEM Solutions (Thermal Modules, Embedded Imaging)

(Thermal Modules, Embedded Imaging) Bosch Security Systems (Surveillance Cameras, Thermal Detection)

(Surveillance Cameras, Thermal Detection) Northrop Grumman (Military Surveillance, Aerospace Systems)

(Military Surveillance, Aerospace Systems) Dahua Technology (Thermal Cameras, Security Solutions)

(Thermal Cameras, Security Solutions) CISCO Systems (Thermal Integration, Security Monitoring)

(Thermal Integration, Security Monitoring) Honeywell (Thermal Scopes, Safety & Security)

(Thermal Scopes, Safety & Security) Thales Group (Defense Solutions, Thermal Cameras)

(Defense Solutions, Thermal Cameras) PerkinElmer (Thermal Imaging Applications, Health Diagnostics)

(Thermal Imaging Applications, Health Diagnostics) Siemens (Thermal Modules, Industrial Monitoring)

(Thermal Modules, Industrial Monitoring) GE Measurement & Control (Thermal Sensors, Monitoring Solutions)

(Thermal Sensors, Monitoring Solutions) Advances Thermal Imaging Co. (Portable Thermal Imaging, Medical Applications).

Thermal Imaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.94 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.67% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Handheld Thermal Cameras, Fixed Thermal Cameras)



• By Type (Thermal Modules, Thermal Cameras, Thermal Scopes)



• By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled)



• By Application (Monitoring & Inspection, Security & Surveillance, Detection & Measurement)



• By Industry Vertical (Industrial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Food & Beverages) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for AI Integration in Thermal Imaging Solutions.

• Increased Adoption in Healthcare for Early Disease Detection.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type, Handheld Thermal Cameras Dominate the Market with a 63% Share, Driven by Affordability and Versatility

In 2023, the Handheld Thermal Cameras segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market, contributing 63% to the total market share because these cameras are cheaper and easy to use, which has accelerated their usage in maintenance activities, in law enforcement agencies, and building inspection activities. The segment is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate of 7.84 from 2024-2032, as innovations like high-resolution imaging and extended battery life drive growth. Fixed thermal cameras are used primarily for stationary applications such as border security, industrial monitoring, and smart buildings.

By Type, Thermal Cameras Dominate the Market with a 44% Share, While Thermal Scopes are Poised for the Fastest Growth at 8.26% CAGR

In 2023, the Thermal Cameras segment accounted for 44% of the total market share as it finds widespread applications in defense, security, and healthcare. These are instrumental in real-time temperature scanning, predictive maintenance, and security surveillance. However, due to better AI-assisted imaging and enhanced night vision and their use in military targeting, and hunting as well, the Thermal Scopes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.26% over the forecast years.

Regional Outlook

Thermal Imaging Market Overview 2023As per the analysis, North America held the highest share of 34% in the thermal imaging market in 2023. Government spending on defense and infrastructure, together with a clustering of leading industry players spurring innovation, underpin the region's leadership. Market growth is further strengthened by the USA's mechanism of innovation in surveillance and military applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the period of 2024-2032, with a CAGR of 8.46% during this period. The movement is driven by increasing conservative investments across medicine, defense, and power applications in countries like China, Japan, and India. In addition, government incentives and partnerships are also spurring the growth of advanced thermal imaging technologies across the region.

Recent Developments

September 2024: Fluke Corporation introduced the iSee Mobile Thermal Camera, a pocket-sized thermal imaging device offering professional-grade resolution and comprehensive temperature analysis, enhancing accessibility and portability for industrial applications.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Thermal Imaging Market, by Product Type

8. Thermal Imaging Market, by Type

9. Thermal Imaging Market, by Technology

10. Thermal Imaging Market, by Application

11. Thermal Imaging Market, by Industry Vertical

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

