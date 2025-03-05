Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Size to Hit USD 3.10 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market size was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit USD 3.10 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing prevalence of pet ownership, rising demand for quality veterinary healthcare, and technological advancements in surgical instruments are key drivers of market growth.

Market Overview

The veterinary surgical instruments market is witnessing a steady rise in growth with rising awareness of animal health and developments in surgical practices. The pet population, especially in urban regions, is increasing, leading to an increase in demand for surgery, especially among companion animals. Government efforts for promoting animal welfare and boosting veterinary spending are also fueling the growth of the market. Technological advances in surgical instruments, including minimally invasive instruments and imaging modalities, are improving the accuracy and efficiency of surgery. Increased demand for veterinary care, especially for small animals and livestock, is likely to further propel the market. The increasing number of pet insurance policies and veterinary practitioners is likely to drive the industry towards substantial growth during the forecast period.





Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.89 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.10 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.66% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increased Demand for Quality Veterinary Healthcare and Cutting-Edge Surgical Innovations.

Segment Analysis

By Product

The Handheld Devices segment dominated the market in 2023, with a market share of 46.23% of the overall market. The reason behind the dominance of this segment is the widespread utilization of surgical forceps, needle holders, and scissors in regular and complicated procedures. These tools play a significant role in executing accurate surgeries in different veterinary specialties.

The Electrosurgical Instruments segment is likely to grow at the highest rate as there is growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. These instruments are precise, cause less tissue damage, and result in quicker healing, and as a result, more and more veterinarians are increasingly looking for them.

By Animal

The Small Animals segment dominated the market with a 68.41% share in 2023. The increasing rate of pet adoptions, combined with growing concern for pet healthcare, has fuelled demand for surgical procedures among cats and dogs. Moreover, the increasing accessibility of sophisticated surgical procedures and veterinary clinics that cater to small animal care is contributing to market growth.

The Large Animals segment is anticipated to see strong growth. The demand for veterinary services among livestock, equine, and exotic animals is fueling the demand for high-tech surgical equipment to enhance animal welfare and productivity in agriculture.

By Application

The Dental Surgery segment held the highest share in 2023. Growing concern for pet oral health and the incidence of periodontal disease in small animals have resulted in an increase in veterinary dental treatments. The segment is expected to continue its leadership position owing to continuous advancements in dental surgical instruments.

The Orthopedic Surgery segment is expected to grow immensely because of the increasing number of bone fractures and joint diseases among pets. As surgical methods improve and implants become more advanced, veterinarians can now provide enhanced results, which is driving demand in this segment.

By Purchasing Channel

The Online Sales segment was market leader in 2023. The growing popularity of e-commerce platforms for use with veterinary instruments has increased the market's efficiency and accessibility, with pet owners and veterinarians preferring direct purchases online owing to cost savings and product variety.

The Direct Sales to Veterinary Clinics segment is likely to experience the highest growth. Veterinary clinics and hospitals are increasingly opting for direct purchase from manufacturers for cost benefits and quality assurance, leading to this segment's quick expansion.

By End Use

The Veterinary Hospitals segment was the leading one in terms of market share in 2023 due to the rising veterinary hospitals across the globe and the capability of offering advanced surgical procedures. Improved infrastructure, qualified individuals, and accessibility of advanced surgical tools are critical determinants bolstering this segment's leadership position.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is expected to expand at a high growth rate. These centers offer affordable and effective surgical options, providing specialized outpatient procedures that are increasingly popular among pet owners and veterinarians.

Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation

By Product

Handheld Devices Forceps Scalpels and Blades Surgical Scissors Hooks & Retractors Trocars & Cannulas Clamps/Hemostats Others

Electrosurgery Instruments

Sutures, Staplers, And Accessories

Other

By Animal

Large Animals Equines Other Large Animals

Small Animals Canines Felines Other Small Animals



By Application

Soft Tissue Surgery

Sterilization Surgery

Gastrointestinal (GI) Surgery

Dental Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Other applications

By Purchasing Channel

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By End Use

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Others (Research Institutes & Academia, Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratories)

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the veterinary surgical instruments market with a 40.32% share in 2023. The region's established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, growing pet ownership, and higher expenditure on pet care are major drivers of market leadership.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest development over the prediction period. Enhanced pet adoption, urbanization at a faster pace, and advancements in veterinary care facilities within economies like China, India, and Japan are stimulating market growth.

Recent Developments

December 2024 – B. Braun Vet Care introduced a new line of advanced electrosurgical instruments for veterinary use, enhancing precision in soft tissue surgeries.

– B. Braun Vet Care introduced a new line of advanced electrosurgical instruments for veterinary use, enhancing precision in soft tissue surgeries. October 2024 – Medtronic launched a portable veterinary surgical laser system designed to improve efficiency and reduce post-operative complications.

– Medtronic launched a portable veterinary surgical laser system designed to improve efficiency and reduce post-operative complications. August 2024 – IDEXX Laboratories announced the expansion of its veterinary surgical instruments portfolio with innovative orthopedic solutions for companion animals.

– IDEXX Laboratories announced the expansion of its veterinary surgical instruments portfolio with innovative orthopedic solutions for companion animals. July 2024 – Jorgensen Laboratories launched a new range of minimally invasive surgical instruments tailored for exotic animal procedures.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

The veterinary surgical instruments market witnessed a 12.5% increase in demand for minimally invasive surgical tools in 2023.

In 2023, global spending on veterinary surgeries reached approximately USD 9.2 billion, highlighting the growing emphasis on animal healthcare.

The number of registered veterinary surgeons specializing in surgical procedures grew by 7.8% in 2023, emphasizing the industry's expansion.





