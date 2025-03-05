Cryostat Market to Hit USD 3.69 Billion by 2032 Driven by Advancements in Healthcare and Biotechnology | SNS Insider

Pune, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "According to SNS Insider, the global Cryostat Market was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.14% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to technological advancements in healthcare and biotechnology sectors."

Market Overview

Cryostats are essential instruments designed to maintain ultra-low temperatures for preserving and analyzing biological samples, facilitating superconducting applications, and enabling advanced research in various scientific domains. The escalating demand for cryostats is largely driven by their critical role in medical diagnostics, particularly in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems, and in the burgeoning field of biotechnology research.

In the healthcare sector, cryostats are indispensable for preparing tissue samples for pathological examination, ensuring precise diagnoses. The biotechnology industry leverages cryostats for cryopreservation, aiding in the storage of biological specimens such as cells and tissues, which is vital for research and therapeutic applications. The integration of cryostats in these sectors underscores their significance in advancing medical science and research capabilities.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Leica Biosystems – Leica CM1860, Leica CM1950

Cryostat Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.36 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.69 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing demand in healthcare, biotechnology, and aerospace applications, where precise temperature control is essential.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type:

The cryostat market is also classified by type into closed-cycle cryostats, bath cryostats, continuous-flow cryostats, and others. Closed-cycle cryostats occupied the largest part of the market, holding a high share for being efficient, cost-effective, and easy to use. The cryostats are free of cryogenic liquids, and their usage is found highly preferred for medical and research purposes. By virtue of low energy consumption, their operational expense is minimized and hence suitable for long-term utilization. On the other hand, the bath cryostat sector is experiencing the highest growth due to its greater temperature stability and efficiency in research related to quantum computing and superconductivity. Bath cryostats deliver constant cooling by suspending samples within a cryogenic liquid, achieving high accuracy in scientific studies. As the demand for sophisticated cryogenic technologies grows, the use of both bath and closed-cycle cryostats will continue to increase, especially in the semiconductor and healthcare sectors, where stability and precision are important.

By Components:

Cryostat systems consist of a few essential elements such as dewars, gas flow pumps, temperature controllers, and cryogenic valves. Dewars now lead the market with the largest share because of their pivotal position in keeping and storing cryogenic fluids. Vacuum-insulated vessels like dewars play a vital role in eliminating heat transfer, thereby facilitating the effective functioning of cryostats in medical imaging, research, and industry. Conversely, the gas flow pumps segment is growing at the highest rate due to its significance in controlling cryogen flow in cryostat systems. Gas flow pumps improve cooling performance by sustaining a controlled flow of helium or nitrogen, allowing for accurate temperature control. The growing need for high-performance cryogenic systems in biotechnology, semiconductor testing, and space exploration is also driving the use of sophisticated cryostat components. Technology advancements in temperature control devices and automated cryogenic systems are projected to fuel sustained growth in this market.

By Cryogen:

Cryostats are run on different cryogenic gases, such as helium, nitrogen, and hydrogen, each serving a particular temperature need. The helium market dominated the market with the highest share because helium can achieve very low temperatures, making it irreplaceable in MRI equipment, superconductivity, and particle physics experiments. Helium cryostats are widely utilized in hospitals and research centers where ultra-low temperatures are required for accurate experiments. Nonetheless, the nitrogen segment is proving to be the fastest growing, due to its cost benefits as well as availability. Nitrogen cryostats find extensive application in the preservation of biological samples, industrial cooling, and experiments with moderate cryogenic temperatures in the lab. With the rising need for inexpensive as well as effective cryogenic solutions, nitrogen cryostats are likely to be more popular, particularly among developing economies. Improvements in cryogenic technology are also facilitating the creation of hybrid cryostat systems using more than one cryogen for greater efficiency and sustainability.

By Application:

The healthcare sector led the market with the largest revenue share because of its widespread application in medical imaging and pathology. MRI systems significantly depend on cryostats to support the superconducting magnets used for high-resolution imaging. Cryostats are also vital in pathology to prepare frozen tissue samples, allowing for fast and precise diagnostics of diseases such as cancer. On the other hand, the biotechnology industry is experiencing the most rapid growth, driven by growing research activities and developments in cryopreservation methods. Cryostats are instrumental in preserving biological samples including stem cells, tissues, and genetic material, for use in regenerative medicine as well as drug development. Also, the increasing need for cryostats in quantum computing, semiconductor research, and space exploration reflects their widening application area in advanced technological development. All these are likely to spur long-term market growth.

Cryostat Market Segments

By Type

Closed-Cycle Cryostats

Continuous-Flow Cryostats

Bath Cryostats

Multistage Cryostats

By Components

Dewars

Transfer tubes

Gas flow pumps

Temperature controllers

High vacuum pumps

Microtome blades

By Cryogen

Helium

Nitrogen

By Application

Healthcare

Energy & Power

Aerospace

Metallurgy

Biotechnology

Forensic science

Marine biology

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market, capturing 40.8% of the total market share in 2023. The high demand for cryostats in the healthcare and research sectors, coupled with strong investments in technological advancements, has contributed to its leadership.

Asia-Pacific expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, rising healthcare infrastructure, and increasing R&D initiatives in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Recent Developments in the Cryostat Market

January 2025: Danaher Cryogenics acquired the Adiabatic Demagnetization Refrigerator (ADR) cryostat product line from High Precision Devices (HPD), a subsidiary of FormFactor, strengthening its portfolio of advanced cryogenic solutions.

April 2023: INOXCVA developed a 4K helium cryostat for MRI magnet systems, enhancing India's capabilities in advanced cryogenic technology.

September 2023: Montana Instruments launched an ultra-low vibration cryostat designed for quantum computing research, improving the stability and performance of cryogenic experiments.

INOXCVA developed a 4K helium cryostat for MRI magnet systems, enhancing India's capabilities in advanced cryogenic technology. September 2023: Montana Instruments launched an ultra-low vibration cryostat designed for quantum computing research, improving the stability and performance of cryogenic experiments.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Approximately 42.3% of cryostat usage in 2023 was attributed to medical and diagnostic applications, particularly in MRI and pathology.

38.2% of cryostat usage in 2023 was in research and industrial applications, with a growing shift toward quantum computing and superconductivity research.

Over 20% of cryostat-related R&D investments in 2023 focused on developing energy-efficient and compact cryogenic systems to meet the increasing demand for advanced scientific applications.





