Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market to Hit USD 10.51 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.61% | SNS Insider

Austin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market , valued at USD 3.92 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 10.51 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Rapid Growth in Technology Adoption Drives the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market

The rapid adoption of technology is driven by improvement in ReRAM, MRAM, and other new memory technologies with high-speed and low-power solutions. Developing supply chains and manufacturing, such as smaller wafer sizes and sophisticated fabrication processes, are improving scalability while lowering costs. Power usage continues to be an essential consideration, especially in the case of IoT and wearable products needing small, low-power memory. Further, the need for customization and design flexibility is encouraging vendors to design application-specific embedded Non-Volatile Memory (eNVM) architectures, particularly for industries such as automotive electronics, industrial automation, and telecommunication, in order to optimize performance and integration.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Spansion (MirrorBit NOR GL, HyperFlash Memory)

(MirrorBit NOR GL, HyperFlash Memory) Weebit Nano (ReRAM Technology, Embedded ReRAM Module)

(ReRAM Technology, Embedded ReRAM Module) Macronix (OctaBus Flash Memory, ArmorFlash)

(OctaBus Flash Memory, ArmorFlash) Virtium (StorFly SSDs, TuffDrive eUSB 3.0 Modules)

(StorFly SSDs, TuffDrive eUSB 3.0 Modules) Phison (PS5018-E18 PCIe 4.0 NVMe Controller, E26 SSD Controller)

(PS5018-E18 PCIe 4.0 NVMe Controller, E26 SSD Controller) Micron Technology (Authentic Flash, Xccela Flash)

(Authentic Flash, Xccela Flash) Cypress Semiconductor (Semper NOR Flash, HyperFlash NOR Memory)

(Semper NOR Flash, HyperFlash NOR Memory) Winbond Electronics (SpiFlash NOR Flash, TrustME Secure Flash)

(SpiFlash NOR Flash, TrustME Secure Flash) Adesto Technologies (DataFlash, EcoXiP)

(DataFlash, EcoXiP) NXP Semiconductors (FlexSPI NOR Flash, i.MX RT Crossover Processors)

(FlexSPI NOR Flash, i.MX RT Crossover Processors) Renesas Electronics (RL78 Family with Code Flash, RX Family with Embedded Flash)

(RL78 Family with Code Flash, RX Family with Embedded Flash) Infineon Technologies (Embedded Flash (eFlash), SEMPER Secure NOR Flash)

(Embedded Flash (eFlash), SEMPER Secure NOR Flash) Samsung Electronics (eMRAM, eFlash)

(eMRAM, eFlash) Intel Corporation (StrataFlash Memory, Embedded NOR Flash)

(StrataFlash Memory, Embedded NOR Flash) Toshiba Memory Corporation (BENAND, Serial Interface NAND).

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.92 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.61% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (eFlash, eE2PROM, FRAM, Others)

• By Wafer Size (<100 mm, >100 mm)

• By Application (BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Government, Telecommunications, Information Technology, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for High-Performance Energy-Efficient Devices Fuels Growth in Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market.



• Technological Advancements and IoT Expansion Unlock Growth Opportunities for Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Product, eFlash Dominates the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market in 2023, eE2PROM Set for Fastest Growth

In 2023, eFlash held the biggest share in the embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) market at 38.6% due to its high speed, reliability, and prevalence in automotive and consumer electronics applications. Its ability to enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and IoT devices has further strengthened its leading position, positioning it as a prominent figure in the eNVM market.

The eE2PROM segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032 due to the widespread adoption of small and low-power memory devices in wearable and smart home devices. Its high efficiency and low power consumption make it a preferred option for the new generation of IoT, making eE2PROM the key growth driver in the embedded non-volatile memory market.

By Wafer Size, Wafers Sized >100 mm Lead the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market, Wafers <100 mm Poised for Fastest Growth

Wafers Sized >100 mm dominated the embedded non-volatile memory industry in 2023 with a substantial market share of 56.5%. The reason for their superiority lies in their large storage capacity and effectiveness in sophisticated semiconductor applications. Larger wafers find most of their applications in automotive electronics and high-performance computing, where they accommodate sophisticated integrated circuits to enable state-of-the-art technology.

Wafers <100 mm are predicted to expand with the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The miniaturization trend in wearable technology and multi-sensor integrated IoT devices, which depend on compact, low-power elements, is driving this expansion. Compact wafers are ideal for meeting the need for smaller, energy-efficient solutions in these developing technologies, propelling their market growth.

By Application, BFSI Sector Leads the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market in 2023, Telecommunications Sector Set for Fastest Growth

In 2023, BFSI accounted for the highest 24.8% market share in the market for embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) on the back of the increasing use of secure storage of data and high-speed processing in digital transactions and banking, thanks to a rising need for trustworthy memory components in payment gateway applications, auth systems, and financial analytics applications, underpinning the critical operations of the sector.

The telecommunications industry will grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to the rollout of 5G networks and growing demand for high-speed data-transmitting communication devices. With the increase in demand for improved and high-performance connectivity, increased demand for powerful and high-capacity eNVM solutions for processing data and facilitating seamless communication is also developing in the telecom sector.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market in 2023, North America Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region dominated the embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) market with a 35.3% share, owing to a high density of semiconductor manufacturers and consumer electronics and automotive demand. Nations such as China, South Korea, and Japan, with key players such as Samsung Electronics, TSMC, and Sony, are the leaders in adopting cutting-edge eNVM solutions in smartphones, smart appliances, and automotive electronics, contributing to further market growth.

North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032, driven by innovation in 5G, AI, and autonomous vehicles. Top regional companies such as Intel, Micron Technology, and IBM are developing eNVM solutions for high-performance computing and automotive. The use of eNVM in future processors at Intel and innovation at Micron for data center memory technology will also boost North America's growth, driven by smart infrastructure and connected devices.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Technology Adoption Rate

5.2 Supply Chain and Manufacturing Insights

5.3 Power Consumption and Efficiency

5.4 Customization and Design Flexibility

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Segmentation, by Wafer Size

9. Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

