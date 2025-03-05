Abstrax Academy Delivers the Latest in Cannabis Education – For Free

Irvine, CA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax , the trailblazing research team behind some of the most revolutionary discoveries in cannabis aroma science, has partnered with Seed Talent to launch Abstrax Academy , a completely free, three-level terpene and aroma chemistry training program for professionals in the US and Canada. Designed for budtenders, dispensary owners, product formulators, lab technicians, and even cannabis enthusiasts, this program delivers the latest cannabis aroma research directly from the scientists conducting it alongside respected industry educators.



Offered free-of-cost on the Seed Talent platform, this program transforms how industry professionals understand, engage with, and communicate about terpenes, flavorants, and other aspects of aromatic chemistry. It was developed in collaboration with Jason Wilson, MS, cannabis educator, researcher, and the creator of Curious About Cannabis , ensuring that the curriculum is both scientifically rigorous and highly accessible.



This is an unfiltered, expert-led slate of courses, built by the same team that earned an ACS Omega Editor’s Choice award for their pioneering research. Unlike other cannabis training programs, this isn’t secondhand information; it’s built directly from published research, discoveries, and laboratory work conducted by Abstrax’s own scientists in conjunction with other leading experts in the field.

Reasons to Enroll

For budtenders, this program provides the knowledge to confidently recommend products, describe cannabis aroma factors clearly, and set themselves apart in a competitive retail landscape. Completing all three courses offers foundational knowledge necessary to pursue a broader career in cannabis science and formulation.





For dispensary owners, it’s an opportunity to train an entire team free-of-charge ensuring staff can engage customers, build trust, and drive sales with research-backed insights. By offering progressive career advancing education to their teams, dispensary leaders can develop thoughtful succession plans and position their retail brand as a knowledgeable, reliable experience for customers from any background.



For other cannabis professionals and enthusiasts, it’s a comprehensive look at the latest aromatic discoveries, including a recently described class of cannabis-native compounds Abstrax has introduced to the broader industry called flavorants. The courses provide basic chemistry, extraction insights, and advanced product formulation techniques to help elevate professionals at any step in their cannabis career.

The industry moves fast, but Abstrax Academy ensures professionals stay ahead of the curve.

Program Highlights: Free, Industry-Defining Education



The Latest Cannabis Aroma Science, Straight from the Source – Learn directly from the scientists who conduct the research and publish the papers.





Beyond Terpenes: Understanding Flavorants – This program dives into the latest cannabis aroma discoveries, including the role of flavorants : compounds that shape cannabis flavor and aroma, but have been widely overlooked or misidentified.





: compounds that shape cannabis flavor and aroma, but have been widely overlooked or misidentified. Exclusive Rewards & Incentives – Participants who complete the full program unlock exclusive rewards, including discounts on Curious About Cannabis products, a limited-time swag bag, and, for dispensaries with 100% staff completion, access to printed Abstrax white papers for in-store training.





No Barriers & No Cost – The full courseload is offered 100% free on Seed Talent, ensuring accessibility for anyone eager to learn.



What You’ll Learn in Each Level



Abstrax Academy I: Basic Terpene Science and Foundations

The first level introduces core concepts around cannabis aroma and terpenes, serving as a perfect starting point for those new to the industry. Explore how terpenes are produced, their natural functions, and their role in the distinctive aromas of cannabis and other botanicals. Key topics include:



What are terpenes and terpenoids ?

and ? How are terpenes connected to the aroma of plants , including cannabis?

, including cannabis? What are the most common terpenes found in nature and in cannabis?

By the end of Level 1, learners will be able to define terpenes, identify their chemical structures, and describe their role in both nature and cannabis.



Abstrax Academy II: Intermediate Terpene Chemistry and Applications

Building on the foundations of Level 1, Level 2 dives deeper into the science of cannabis aroma and introduces additional aromatic compounds like cannabis-native flavorants. Explore extraction technologies, functional classifications of compounds, and compliant communication strategies for dispensary agents. Topics include:



What additional compounds contribute to cannabis aroma?

contribute to cannabis aroma? How are terpenes and flavorants isolated and applied throughout cannabis products and beyond?

and throughout cannabis products and beyond? How can budtenders and professionals responsibly discuss terpenes with consumers?



Graduates of Level 2 will be equipped to discuss complex cannabis aroma chemistry, explain extraction methods reliably, and confidently communicate the sensorial properties of terpenes and flavorants.

Abstrax Academy III: Advanced Terpene Analysis and Formulation

The final level of Abstrax Academy prepares industry professionals for roles in product formulation, testing, and quality assurance. Explore in-depth analytical techniques such as GCxGC (two-dimensional gas chromatography), formulation strategies, and methods for ensuring consistent product quality. Key areas of focus include:

How are aroma compounds measured and analyzed with advanced testing methods?

and with advanced testing methods? How do chemical concepts like polarity , solubility , and oxidation inform terpene formulation?

and inform terpene formulation? What strategies ensure reliable and compliant product formulation?

After completing Level 3, participants will have a robust understanding of advanced cannabis chemistry and be prepared for roles in testing labs, product development, and scientific leadership. Full completion offers dispensary employees and leadership the opportunity to map out next steps in their career and perpetuate a culture of knowledge and care that can sometimes be lacking in the fast-paced retail side of the industry.



“We Built This Program to Change the Industry”

“We designed Abstrax Academy to make terpene education approachable, actionable, and inspiring,” said Kevin Koby, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Abstrax. “Our ongoing collaboration with Seed Talent helps dispensary agents and other cannabis professionals deepen their knowledge of the plant's aromatic chemistry while connecting that science to real-world applications in product development, quality control, and consumer education.”

Seed Talent CEO Kurt Kaufmann added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Abstrax on this program, which provides a clear and engaging path for cannabis professionals to develop valuable expertise in the chemistry of cannabis. Education like this elevates the entire industry by transforming how we understand and communicate about cannabis products.”



How to Enroll – It’s Completely Free

Participation is simple and completely free. Learners can access all three levels through a unique invitation link on Seed Talent with no employment barriers and no hidden costs.

Once enrolled, the Abstrax Academy community and coursework becomes instantly available and also includes engaging interactive versions of the company’s pioneering white papers on rare compounds and dynamic discoveries.

When registering, participants can skip the “employer” section, as they will automatically join the Abstrax Academy community through the provided link. Those who already have a Seed Talent account can simply login through that link.

Join Abstrax Academy Now



ABOUT ABSTRAX: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery





As a pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com .

About Seed Talent: The Cannabis Industry's Leading Employee Enablement Platform





Seed Talent allows brands and retailers to access a highly curated two-sided network in one simple hub designed to drive organizational success with automated performance management. Brand leaders can create, distribute, and engage the entire trade with custom brand trainings that scale with the business to drive revenue and velocity of sell-through. Retail leaders can run engaging budtender trainings, upskill employees, track completions, and measure performance to understand the sales impacts of their programs. Seed Talent works with 1,500+ retailers, 400+ brands, across 25 US states, providing unparalleled access to revenue-building training resources. It is dedicated to creating a higher standard for the sector by supporting professional development for the next generation of leaders. This also means committing to helping individuals and communities adversely impacted by the war on drugs find restitution in this thriving market and helping employers connect to historically underutilized talent. Learn more and request a demo at SeedTalent.com .

