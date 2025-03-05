Security Automation Market to Reach USD 27.82 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Automation Market Size Analysis:

“The Security Automation Market , valued at USD 9.07 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 27.82 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.31% from 2024 to 2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Security Automation Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5854

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Palo Alto Networks (Cortex XSOAR, Prisma Cloud)

Splunk (Splunk Phantom, Splunk Enterprise Security)

CyberArk (CyberArk Privileged Access Security, CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager)

Check Point (Check Point Security Management, Check Point Threat Prevention)

CrowdStrike (Falcon Platform, Falcon X)

Red Hat (Ansible Automation Platform, OpenShift)

Cisco (Cisco SecureX, Cisco Umbrella)

Carbon Black (VMware Carbon Black Cloud, Carbon Black Response)

Trellix (Trellix XDR, Trellix Endpoint Security)

IBM (IBM Security QRadar, IBM Resilient)

Secureworks (Secureworks Taegis XDR, Secureworks Managed Security Services)

Tenable (Tenable.io, Tenable.sc)

Microsoft (Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender)

Swimlane (Swimlane Orchestration, Swimlane Incident Response)

Tufin (Tufin Orchestration Suite, Tufin SecureTrack)

Sumo Logic (Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM, Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR)

Google (Chronicle Security, Google Cloud Security Command Center)

LogRhythm (LogRhythm SIEM, LogRhythm NDR)

Exabeam (Exabeam Fusion, Exabeam Advanced Analytics)

ManageEngine (Log360, OpManager)

Fortinet (FortiSIEM, FortiAnalyzer)

Devo Technology (Devo Security Operations, Devo Data Analytics)

D3 Security (D3 SOAR, D3 Incident Management)

Logsign (Logsign SIEM, Logsign SOC Platform)

Vulcan Cyber (Vulcan Risk, Vulcan Vulnerability Management)

Security Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.07 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 27.82 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.31% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Cybersecurity Threats Drive the Need for Automated Security Solutions to Ensure Real-Time Protection and Mitigate Risks

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Security Automation Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5854

Rising Demand and Future Opportunities Driving Security Automation Market Growth

The Security Automation Market is witnessing robust growth due to rising cyber threats, regulatory compliance, and the requirement for real-time threat detection. Organizations in various industries are embracing AI-based security solutions to improve threat response and operational efficiency. The growing adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and advanced analytics further fuels market growth.

Opportunities in the future are expected to come through the convergence of AI, machine learning, and blockchain for enhanced security frameworks. Increased investments in automation, especially in finance, healthcare, and government, will drive innovation. With changing cyber threats, demand for smart security solutions will remain on the rise, providing a huge growth opportunity for the market.

By Component, Solution Segment Leads Security Automation Market with 65% Revenue Share in 2023

The Solution segment led the Security Automation Market in 2023, generating close to 65% of revenue. This is fueled by the increasing demand for automated security solutions that improve real-time threat detection, response, and overall organizational security. With growing cyber threats and strict compliance needs, companies are heavily investing in strong security automation systems. These solutions provide scalability, non-intrusive integration with current infrastructure, and enhanced efficiency in handling intricate security environments, thus becoming the go-to option for businesses globally.

By Deployment Mode, Cloud Segment Dominates Security Automation Market with 63% Revenue Share in 2023

The Cloud segment dominated the Security Automation Market in 2023, accounting for about 63% of the overall revenue. This dominance is fueled by the increasing use of cloud-based security solutions because they are flexible, scalable, and cost-effective. With more organizations depending on cloud environments, the need for automated security solutions to safeguard sensitive data and applications keeps on increasing. The capacity to deploy security automation quickly at scale and integrate easily with other cloud-based tools makes these solutions extremely appealing to companies.

By Technology, AI and ML Segment Leads Security Automation Market with 39% Revenue Share in 2023

In 2023, AI and ML segment was the dominant player in the Security Automation Market, with the largest share of revenue of about 39%. This is fueled by the growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for the purpose of advancing threat detection and response. These technologies allow automated systems to process large amounts of data, recognize patterns, and forecast possible threats at faster and improved accuracy. Their capacity to evolve along with changing cyber threats makes AI and ML integral parts of current security automation platforms.

By Application, Endpoint Security Segment Leads Security Automation Market with 31% Revenue Share in 2023

The Endpoint Security business led the Security Automation Market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of around 31%. This is fueled by the increasing number of endpoint devices such as laptops, smartphones, and IoT devices that are becoming increasingly susceptible to cyberattacks. Companies are investing extensively in endpoint security solutions to provide strong protection on all connected devices. Automated endpoint security solutions provide real-time threat detection and quick response, making them a critical part of contemporary business cybersecurity strategies.

By Industry Vertical, BFSI Segment Leads Security Automation Market with 28% Revenue Share in 2023

The BFSI segment led the Security Automation Market in 2023, with a revenue share of almost 28%. This is leadership led by the finance sector's rising demand to secure customer information, adhere to stricter regulations, and protect against cyber attacks like data breaches and fraud. As a result of increasing and sophisticated cyberattacks on banks and financial institutions, organizations are investing heavily in automated security technology. These tools improve real-time threat detection, ensure regulatory requirements, and tighten overall cybersecurity policies within the BFSI sector.

Security Automation Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Technology

AI and ML

Predictive Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

User & Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)

By Application

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Incident Response Management

Vulnerability Management

Other

By Industry Vertical

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Security Automation Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5854

North America Dominates Security Automation Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Grow at Fastest 15.96% CAGR

North America led the Security Automation Market in 2023, holding the highest revenue share of around 37%. The reason behind this is a strong technological infrastructure, extensive digitalization, and an established cybersecurity ecosystem. The rising complexity of cyber threats and robust regulatory environments have led to extensive investments in automated security solutions by businesses and government agencies. Furthermore, the availability of prominent industry players and extensive R&D activities also support market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of around 15.96% from 2024-2032, driven by exponential digitalization, increasing internet penetration, and increased awareness of cybersecurity threats. Increased adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and AI-based technologies in manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services is fueling the demand for security automation. Rising cyberattacks coupled with tightening regulatory requirements in emerging economies are also driving investment in sophisticated security automation solutions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Security Automation Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Security Automation Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Security Automation Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. Security Automation Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode

11. Security Automation Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Security Automation Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/security-automation-market-5854

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.