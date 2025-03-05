Denny’s ‘Goes Bananas’ with Innovation and Bold Flavors in New Limited Time Menu

Spartanburg, SC, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting March 5, for a limited time, Denny’s Slams® are going B-A-N-A-N-A-S. Guests in search of the perfect blend of flavors can enjoy the new Salted Caramel Banana Waffle Slam®, Salted Caramel Banana Pancake Slam® or Salted Caramel Banana Stuffed French Toast Slam®. Denny’s signature Slam dishes come with a variety of delicious breakfast sides from made-to-order eggs, new Applewood smoked bacon, all-pork sausage or crispy hash browns.

America’s Diner is also introducing NEW Slammin’™ Sodas - a bold, smooth upgrade to your favorite drinks, featuring Dr Pepper®, Coca-Cola® Classic, or Sprite® & Strawberry, all topped with sweet cream and a zesty lime. One sip and you’ll be hooked.

And for this Lent season, Denny’s is bringing back the popular Fried Fish Platter complete with wild-caught Alaska pollock fillets fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce and your choice of two sides and dinner bread.

“We’re bringing fresh flavors to the table with new limited-time menu items that hit every craving,” said Patty Treviño, Denny’s chief brand officer. “As guests continue to look for delicious meals at a value, Denny’s is serving up popular flavor profiles such as decadent salted caramel and fizzy sweet-cream sodas. These new breakfast, lunch and dinner choices are ones that America will be excited to try.”

The menu includes:

NEW Salted Caramel Banana Waffle Slam®: Two sweet Liege-style waffles made with real butter and pearl sugar, topped with fresh banana slices, salted caramel and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Served with two eggs* cooked your way, two crispy strips of our new Applewood-smoked bacon and two all-pork sausage links.

RETURNING Salted Caramel Banana Pancake Slam®: Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with vanilla cream, fresh banana slices and salted caramel. Served with eggs* made your way, crispy hash browns, plus your choice of two crispy strips of our new Applewood-smoked bacon or two all-pork sausage links.

NEW Salted Caramel Banana Stuffed French Toast Slam®: Four slices of Brioche French Toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese filling, topped with fresh banana slices, salted caramel and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Served with two eggs* cooked your way, two crispy strips of our new Applewood-smoked bacon and two all-pork sausage links.

NEW Slammin’ Sodas: Crazy with fizz and flavor, our new drinks are made with your choice of Dr Pepper®, Coca-Cola® Classic, or Sprite® & Strawberry topped with sweet cream and a lime.

Back by popular demand - Fried Fish Platter: Catch incredible flavor with our wild-caught Alaska pollock fillets fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce and your choice of two sides and dinner bread.

$2 $4 $6 $8 VALUE MENU

In addition to these new menu items, guests looking for the best meal for the price can take advantage of Denny’s $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu, with an array of diner classics and fan favorites including All You Can Eat Pancakes, Everyday Value Slam®, Classic Burger with Fries, Super Slam® and more.

The limited-time menu and $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu are available all day, every day, including late night, for a limited time only in Denny's locations nationwide. Dine-in, order online at www.dennys.com or through the Denny's iOS and Android apps for carryout or delivery. To save 20% on their next meal, guests can join Denny’s Rewards program at www.dennys.com/rewards.

*Prices vary by location. Check your local Denny’s.

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.



Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,499 restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company-operated. This includes 165 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.



To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

