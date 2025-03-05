Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2025 was $67.92 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.6% and 15.1%, respectively. These compare with the 3.1% and 22.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 28, 2025, the leverage represented 14.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 14.0% at February 29, 2024.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 28, 2025 was $38.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -5.2% and 6.0%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2025 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|23.9
|%
|Industrials
|22.3
|%
|Financials
|14.3
|%
|Materials
|11.5
|%
|Energy
|11.3
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.0
|%
|Real Estate
|4.2
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.9
|%
|Communication Services
|0.6
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 36.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2025 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.2
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.0
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|4.0
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.7
|%
|Apple Inc.
|3.7
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.7
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.7
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.4
|%
|Celestica Inc.
|3.3
|%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.0
|%
