Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2025 was $67.92 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.6% and 15.1%, respectively. These compare with the 3.1% and 22.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 28, 2025, the leverage represented 14.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 14.0% at February 29, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 28, 2025 was $38.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -5.2% and 6.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.9 % Industrials 22.3 % Financials 14.3 % Materials 11.5 % Energy 11.3 % Consumer Discretionary 10.0 % Real Estate 4.2 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9 % Communication Services 0.6 %

The top ten investments which comprised 36.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2025 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 4.2 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.0 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 4.0 % WSP Global Inc. 3.7 % Apple Inc. 3.7 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.7 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.7 % Shopify Inc. 3.4 % Celestica Inc. 3.3 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.0 %