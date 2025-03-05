Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

 Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2025 was $67.92 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.6% and 15.1%, respectively. These compare with the 3.1% and 22.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 28, 2025, the leverage represented 14.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 14.0% at February 29, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 28, 2025 was $38.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -5.2% and 6.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology23.9%
Industrials22.3%
Financials14.3%
Materials11.5%
Energy11.3%
Consumer Discretionary10.0%
Real Estate4.2%
Cash & Cash Equivalents1.9%
Communication Services0.6%
   

The top ten investments which comprised 36.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2025 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation4.2%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.0%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.4.0%
WSP Global Inc.3.7%
Apple Inc.3.7%
Franco-Nevada Corporation3.7%
Mastercard Incorporated3.7%
Shopify Inc.3.4%
Celestica Inc.3.3%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.0%
   

