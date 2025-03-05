Trust Stamp ® announces the achievement of the D-seal

COPENHAGEN, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity Company™, has been awarded the D-seal, a recognized label for IT security and responsible data usage. The D-seal is the first of its kind to combine IT security and responsible data usage into a single label. This milestone further solidifies Trust Stamp’s leadership in delivering ethical, privacy-preserving digital identity solutions, particularly in humanitarian aid, financial inclusion, and public sector services, assuring these organizations that Trust Stamp’s privacy-first solutions meet the highest ethical and security standards. By voluntarily undergoing the comprehensive evaluation of the D-seal, Trust Stamp has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to responsible digital practices.

By adhering to the values of D-seal such as IT security, privacy, and responsible use of data, it can bring a shift to the humanitarian sector. The humanitarian sector has historically prioritized efficiency and fraud prevention over privacy, often collecting and storing vast amounts of biometric data without adequate safeguards. As a result, vulnerable populations face increased risks of data breaches, misuse, and unintended surveillance.



By voluntarily undergoing the comprehensive evaluation of the D-seal, Trust Stamp reinforces its longstanding commitment to responsible digital practices, and continues to lead the way—enhancing fraud prevention and operational efficiency while ensuring the protection of individual rights. Likewise, in financial inclusion, where billions remain unbanked due to a lack of verifiable identity, Trust Stamp’s privacy-preserving technology empowers individuals with secure, interoperable, and responsible identity solutions that open doors to financial services while minimizing risks of misuse or exploitation.

Beyond humanitarian and financial sectors, Trust Stamp’s commitment to ethical, secure, and interoperable identity solutions also extends to governments seeking to modernize their digital infrastructure without falling into the trap of vendor lock-in, a significant challenge, especially for developing nations. The achievement of the D-seal aligns with Trust Stamp’s commitment to breaking vendor lock-in and ensuring secure, ethical, and interoperable digital identity solutions. By leveraging privacy-preserving technologies that are adaptable and vendor-agnostic, Trust Stamp empowers public sector entities, as well as the humanitarian and financial sectors —to enhance security, efficiency, and inclusivity without being constrained by proprietary systems removing the constraints of vendor lock-in. This approach not only fosters innovation, it ensures that governments can implement sustainable and future-proof identity solutions that serve their citizens without compromising autonomy or security.

Scott Francis, Group Chief Technology Officer at Trust Stamp, stated:

"Receiving the D-seal certification underscores our commitment to security, privacy, and ethical data practices—values that are deeply embedded in our mission to break the cycle of vendor lock-in. The D-seal’s emphasis on IT security and responsible data usage aligns with our approach to interoperability, ensuring that identity solutions remain secure, privacy-preserving, but also interoperable. As interoperability in facial biometrics is non-existent today our recent patent addresses that gap, as it allows users to obtain and compare biometric samples across different vendors. By creating an open-format standard, we empower organizations to implement secure and scalable identity solutions ."

The D-seal achievement reaffirms a commitment to secure, privacy-first identity verification with interoperable, vendor-agnostic solutions that promote financial inclusion and tackle critical challenges in humanitarian and public sectors, fostering a digital identity ecosystem founded on privacy, trust, and accessibility.

For more information about Trust Stamp’s privacy-first identity solutions, visit www.truststamp.ai.

Inquiries

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

Jonathan Patscheider

President, Trust Stamp Denmark

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in six countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update