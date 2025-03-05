Aqua-Tots Expands to Washington State, Bringing Decades of Swim Expertise

Lynnwood, WA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is pleased to announce that its first swim school in the state of Washington is coming soon to the city of Lynnwood. The 9,300 square-foot facility, set to open in the spring, is located at 19715 Highway 99, Suite 102. The school resides within Lynnwood Center and has direct access to Highways 99 and 524, making it easily accessible to the families of Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Bothell, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and the surrounding communities.

Aqua-Tots' curriculum has been used and trusted by swim instructors and parents for more than three decades. Today, the company teaches youth in 14 different countries. Aqua-Tots Swim School’s high satisfaction rate comes from their dedication to creating a safe, fun and compassionate learning environment, where tots of all ages can understand and progress.

Lessons for every age and skill level will be available at Aqua-Tots Lynnwood Monday through Saturday at a variety of times convenient for parents. This location will also offer classes for children with disabilities. Swim families have the flexibility of choosing from three different class sizes (groups of four, two, or one) to accommodate the unique needs of each child. Through small class sizes, each student is able to receive personalized attention and instruction.

Franchise owners, Ben and Erin Sheedy, are eager to help Seattle youth learn how to stay safe around water.

“We decided to open an Aqua-Tots when we realized how difficult it was for parents in the area to get their kids into swim lessons,” Erin said. “We were inspired by the crucial need for this lifesaving skill and wanted to invest in our community.”

“There are several lakes and beaches in the vicinity. We live in the area and have three small children of our own, so we know firsthand the need for water safety education here,” Ben said. “It's our goal to ensure that families in the Puget Sound can enjoy convenient, quality swim instruction for years to come.”

Aqua-Tots Lynnwood features a 90-degree, 60-foot-long pool with 14 swim zones, 22 changing rooms and an expansive glass viewing area, where parents can sit back, relax and watch their child’s progress from cozy red armchairs. Families are invited to use the facility’s fully stocked vanity to get ready before and after class.

After opening, parents and tots can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Families should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. For more details, follow Aqua-Tots Lynnwood’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Aqua-Tots Lynnwood is also seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Positions available include water safety instructors and front desk specialists. For additional information or inquiries, interested candidates can email lynnwoodinfo@aqua-tots.com or apply online at aqua-tots.com/employment/.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/lynnwood/ or call (425) 225-4780.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 165 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

###