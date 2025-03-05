MAIV Secures Grant from SKALE to Build the Future of Commercial Financing





BERLIN, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAIV , the on-chain platform for private commercial deals, has secured a grant from SKALE Network , a fully decentralized, open-source modular blockchain network that enables developers to run gas-free smart contracts and transactions at high speeds, near instant finality, and with zero gas fees for all users.

As part of SKALE’s Launch Program, the investment includes a developer grant to drive MAIV’s platform launch on the SKALE Network, as well as a growth campaign grant to support marketing efforts and subsidized access to the SKALE chain.

Built on the Ethereum ecosystem, SKALE utilizes multiple chains to provide a secure, fast, and scalable network for Web3 applications. MAIV plans to leverage these capabilities to create a cutting-edge platform for tokenized private equity deals, offering easy and cost-effective access and transferability of exclusive investment pools.

“SKALE’s institutional-grade yet user-friendly and gas-free infrastructure is perfect for bringing MAIV’s tokenized commercial deals to a broad audience with Web2-level convenience. Additionally, the network’s unique development tools and features, such as on-chain file storage, make its technology a natural fit for us. We are thrilled to become a part of the SKALE ecosystem and look forward to rolling out our platform in the following months,” says Nicolas Taggart, MAIV founder and CEO.

“SKALE strongly believes in making blockchain technology accessible for all, which is why it is a perfect home for a unique RWA platform like MAIV, who is making private equity available for everyone. SKALE looks forward to working closely with the MAIV team to democratize and bring clarity to the private equity market for everyday people.”

With the global private equity market projected to reach $1.15 trillion in 2025, MAIV is poised to lead the next era of commercial financing, offering attractive yields to a wider audience and accelerating business funding like never before.

About MAIV

MAIV democratizes access to private equity deals and enables investors of any size to participate in these highly lucrative deals backed with appraised hard assets. Tied to unique on-chain security tokens that provide legal rights to a specific allocation, commercial deals by MAIV combine institutional-grade yields and securities with the transparency, speed, and cost-efficiency of blockchain technology. Launching in Q2 2025, the MAIV platform will enable participation in new tokenized investment pools as well as the purchase and sale of stakes in existing contracts on its secondary market.

About SKALE

SKALE Labs is the foundation behind SKALE, the gas-free invisible blockchain

designed to scale gaming, AI, social, and high-performance dApps to the masses. SKALE is BUILT DIFFERENT. Chains are gas-free, fast, modular, and fully EVM-Compatible, making them ideal for a wide range of decentralized applications. With a commitment to driving the mass adoption of Web3 technologies, SKALE empowers developers and businesses to build scalable, efficient, and user-centric blockchain applications.

Harmonizing speed, security, and decentralization, SKALE Labs was born in Cali in 2018 by Jack O’Holleran and Stan Kladko, PhD. As of Q3 2024, the network serves over 5 Million monthly active users and has saved $8 Billion in gas fees.

