Nanterre, March 05th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 24th to February 28th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 24th to February 28th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 24/02/2025 FR0000125486 12 476 109,375600 AQEU VINCI 24/02/2025 FR0000125486 25 864 109,254000 CEUX VINCI 24/02/2025 FR0000125486 15 226 109,276000 TQEX VINCI 24/02/2025 FR0000125486 41 823 109,250500 XPAR VINCI 25/02/2025 FR0000125486 12 605 109,337200 AQEU VINCI 25/02/2025 FR0000125486 28 737 109,336900 CEUX VINCI 25/02/2025 FR0000125486 16 169 109,402100 TQEX VINCI 25/02/2025 FR0000125486 39 782 109,251600 XPAR VINCI 26/02/2025 FR0000125486 10 654 110,497000 AQEU VINCI 26/02/2025 FR0000125486 24 000 110,614800 CEUX VINCI 26/02/2025 FR0000125486 8 464 110,681900 TQEX VINCI 26/02/2025 FR0000125486 33 241 110,575500 XPAR VINCI 27/02/2025 FR0000125486 12 871 110,485300 AQEU VINCI 27/02/2025 FR0000125486 18 765 110,353300 CEUX VINCI 27/02/2025 FR0000125486 9 753 110,418600 TQEX VINCI 27/02/2025 FR0000125486 35 239 110,446700 XPAR VINCI 28/02/2025 FR0000125486 10 249 110,699800 AQEU VINCI 28/02/2025 FR0000125486 15 906 110,785500 CEUX VINCI 28/02/2025 FR0000125486 11 834 110,803000 TQEX VINCI 28/02/2025 FR0000125486 37 011 110,745400 XPAR TOTAL 420 669 109,9955

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment