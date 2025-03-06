Equativ and Titan OS Partner to Revolutionize CTV Advertising with Retail Media Precision

By combining the unique reach and innovative formats of CTV with the precision of retail media data, advertisers can unlock deep consumer insights and scale. Retailers will be able to expand their retail media campaigns to CTV inventory. Both will benefit from access to 30 million European households.

LONDON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equativ today announces it has become the new ad server and primary supply-side platform (SSP) for Titan OS, the European technology and advertising company that has developed an independent Operating System for Connected TV (CTV). The partnership brings the power of retail media to CTV, enabling brands to deliver highly targeted, outcome-driven campaigns.

Launched in 2024, Titan OS has established a unified ecosystem and secured agreements with TV manufacturers, content providers, retailers, and advertisers, reaching 30 million homes across Europe. Its operating system runs on millions of Philips TVs, and will soon run on JVC TVs. On the content side, it offers a selection of premium streaming channels on Sony's Android TVs.





Aligning seamlessly with Equativ's vision for growth in the CTV and retail media ecosystem, media buyers can now take advantage of new opportunities, including:

Premium media placements : Access to premium media placements, including full-screen homepage takeovers and in-stream visibility on more than 50 leading free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, such as CNN, FIFA+, Euronews, Bloomberg, Sony One, and the Hearst Media portfolio of channels.

: Access to premium media placements, including full-screen homepage takeovers and in-stream visibility on more than 50 leading free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, such as CNN, FIFA+, Euronews, Bloomberg, Sony One, and the Hearst Media portfolio of channels. High-impact creative formats: Unique CTV creative enhancements and innovative formats, designed to maximise user attention and performance. Launching in 2025, shoppable ad formats will combine retail data and Equativ ad tech.

Unique CTV creative enhancements and innovative formats, designed to maximise user attention and performance. Launching in 2025, shoppable ad formats will combine retail data and Equativ ad tech. Advanced CTV targeting: Gain valuable insights into audience viewing behaviour and deliver highly targeted campaigns by leveraging first-party data and advanced technologies, such as m​achine learning and AI models used to create precise audience segments, and Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to identify content consumption, ad views on local apps, and the use of peripherals like game consoles.

Gain valuable insights into audience viewing behaviour and deliver highly targeted campaigns by leveraging first-party data and advanced technologies, such as m​achine learning and AI models used to create precise audience segments, and Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to identify content consumption, ad views on local apps, and the use of peripherals like game consoles. Retail audience extension: Refined audience segments created by combining Titan’s first party with first-party data from partnerships with top retailers in a safe and privacy-first environment. This enables advertisers to reach potential buyers at key decision-making moments on big screens.

Teiffyon Parry, Chief Strategy Officer at Equativ, commented: “CTV is one of the fastest-growing advertising channels, and when combined with retail media’s powerful first-party data, it creates an unmatched opportunity for brands to connect with targeted consumers at the right moment. Our new partnership with Titan OS builds on this momentum, allowing us to offer media buyers premium inventory and exclusive retail data, maximising the effectiveness of their CTV campaigns following the marketing funnel. After the alliance with Deutsche Telekom last year, this new strategic partnership represents a significant stride in evolving our programmatic TV advertising services across Europe and continued expansion into the US.”

Joe Evea, SVP Advertising and Retail Media, at Titan OS, added: “We are excited about the opportunities this partnership unlocks at the intersection of retail media and CTV. It will allow us to support retailers to increase their retail media revenues, giving them access to CTV inventory across 30 million households. Retailers’ first-party data becomes key to improving targeting capabilities, and this partnership with Equativ will give us access to unique shoppable ad formats to drive conversion on CTV. After our first partnership with Currys in the UK, we plan to partner with a few more strategic retailers across Europe during 2025.”

To learn more about Equativ’s expansion and programmatic solutions, visit Equativ.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Caroline Millié Figueiredo at: pr@equativ.com .

About Equativ

Equativ , a leading independent ad platform, brings scale and simplicity to digital advertising. Following its recent merger with Sharethrough and the acquisition of Kamino Retail , advertisers, media owners, and technology partners rely on Equativ's advanced SSP, curation, and retail media services and technology to achieve maximum business outcomes. With a focus on privacy-first programmatic video, CTV, and data-driven solutions, Equativ enables clients to activate across the digital ecosystem while protecting consumer privacy. The company’s global expertise is also backed by a team of over 750 employees across 19 countries. Learn more at Equativ.com .

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. It specializes in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. It is rethinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Its aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Its independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalized experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, it seamlessly integrates all content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series, and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv