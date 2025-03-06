CallTower Named Cloud-Based Unified Communications Company of the Year – Global in the International Elite 100 Awards

Salt Lake City, UT, Rochester, NY, London, Montreal, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom,, has been named the Cloud-Based Unified Communications Company of the Year – Global in the International Elite 100 Awards 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights CallTower’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge UCaaS and CCaaS solutions that drive business efficiency, collaboration, and digital transformation worldwide.

The International Elite 100 Awards celebrate companies that demonstrate outstanding innovation, strategic leadership, and market impact across various industries. Following a rigorous selection process, CallTower was identified as a finalist based on its exceptional performance, customer-centric approach, and continued advancements in the cloud communications landscape.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Cloud-Based Unified Communications Company of the Year – Global by the International Elite 100 Awards,” said Seanna Baumgartner, Vice President of Marketing at CallTower. “This award underscores our steadfast commitment to empowering businesses with integrated cloud communication solutions. By enhancing productivity, fostering connectivity, and driving operational excellence, we aim to empower our customers with the tools they need to thrive. Our team remains dedicated to innovation and consistently delivering unparalleled service to our customers worldwide.”

CallTower’s industry-leading solutions integrate Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom, CT Cloud Voice, and advanced contact center technologies, providing seamless, secure, and scalable communication capabilities for businesses of all sizes. With a strong global presence and a focus on innovation, CallTower continues to set the standard in cloud-based unified communications.

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Direct Routing and GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI—redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America’s trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.

