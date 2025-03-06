BairesDev Named Staff Augmentation Solutions Provider of the Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev ®, an award-winning nearshore software development company, has been recognized as the Staff Augmentation Solutions Provider of the Year 2024 at the Corporate Excellence Awards, organized by Corporate Vision Magazine. This award highlights BairesDev’s industry-leading approach to IT staff augmentation, delivering top-tier software engineering talent to companies worldwide.

The Corporate Excellence Awards celebrate businesses that demonstrate innovation, commitment to excellence, and a strong impact in their industries. Honorees are selected based on their market performance, customer service, and ability to drive meaningful business transformation.

BairesDev stands out in the IT staff augmentation space by providing hand-picked senior developers and engineers who integrate seamlessly into clients’ existing teams. With a skilled-based hiring process supported by AI, BairesDev sources the top 1% of tech talent across Latin America, ensuring rapid scalability and high-quality software solutions for companies of all sizes.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the Staff Augmentation Solutions Provider of the Year,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO and Co-Founder of BairesDev. “This award reinforces our commitment to delivering top-tier engineering talent, empowering companies to push boundaries and accelerate growth. Our unique model combines deep technical expertise with flexibility, allowing businesses to access highly skilled engineering teams in less than two weeks”.

With over 4,000 engineers across 50+ countries, BairesDev partners with startups, Fortune 500 companies, and global enterprises to build high-performing development teams. The company’s nearshore model offers time zone alignment, cultural affinity, and cost-effective solutions—key advantages for businesses seeking seamless collaboration and accelerated software development.

BairesDev’s expertise spans multiple industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, and technology, delivering tailored solutions that drive efficiency and innovation. Companies like Google, Rolls-Royce, and Pinterest have trusted BairesDev to enhance their teams and build cutting-edge technology solutions.

