Smart Air Conditioning Market to Reach USD 55.10 Billion by 2032 Driven by Home Automation, Sustainability, and Smart Home Advancements | SNS Insider

Austin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Air Conditioning Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Smart Air Conditioning Market was valued at USD 17.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 55.10 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 13.52% from 2024 to 2032.”

Smart air conditioning is one of the most lucrative sectors witnessing continuous demand owing to the increasing need for energy-efficient and connected devices in residential and commercial sectors. The Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence have given people more advanced air conditioning systems that can connect and be controlled wirelessly and remotely—simple and energy-saving! Why is This Important: Implementation of the sensor and intelligent thermostat support on these new technologies can monitor in real-time while adjusting comfort with minimum energy requirement.

Get a Sample Report of Smart Air Conditioning Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5819

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Daikin (Daikin Intelligent Touch, Daikin Ururu Sarara)

(Daikin Intelligent Touch, Daikin Ururu Sarara) Carrier (Infinity 20, Performance Series)

(Infinity 20, Performance Series) Mitsubishi Electric (Mitsubishi MSZ-GL, Mitsubishi SEZ-KD)

(Mitsubishi MSZ-GL, Mitsubishi SEZ-KD) LG Electronics (LG Art Cool, LG Dual Inverter)

(LG Art Cool, LG Dual Inverter) Panasonic (Panasonic Econavi, Panasonic Nanoe X)

(Panasonic Econavi, Panasonic Nanoe X) Samsung Electronics (Wind-Free AC, SmartThings AC)

(Wind-Free AC, SmartThings AC) Honeywell (Lyric T5, Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat)

(Lyric T5, Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat) Fujitsu General (Fujitsu Airstage, Fujitsu Split System)

(Fujitsu Airstage, Fujitsu Split System) Toshiba (Toshiba SMMSU, Toshiba VRF)

(Toshiba SMMSU, Toshiba VRF) Voltas (Voltas Inverter AC, Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC)

(Voltas Inverter AC, Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC) Trane (Trane XL824, Trane XR14)

(Trane XL824, Trane XR14) Johnson Controls (York YVFA, York YVAA)

(York YVFA, York YVAA) Blue Star (Blue Star Inverter AC, Blue Star Split AC)

(Blue Star Inverter AC, Blue Star Split AC) Gree Electric (Gree Inverter AC, Gree Smart AC)

(Gree Inverter AC, Gree Smart AC) Haier (Haier i-Climate, Haier Smart Air Conditioner).

Smart Air Conditioning Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 17.65 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 55.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.52% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Temperature Control, Humidity Control, Ventilation Control, Integrated Control)

• By Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Smart Air Conditioning Solutions Drives Market Growth.



• Opportunities in Smart Air Conditioning Market Driven by Smart Homes and AI Integration.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5819

Product Segmentation: Dominance of Temperature Control and Rapid Growth of Integrated Control

The Temperature control segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023. The importance of this segment comes from the fact that a natural climate in the indoors is one of the most basic requirements of an individual to ensure a healthy and comfortable living. As temperature regulation is one of the key factors, the smart air conditioning system needs to have a precise control of the temperature. In response, manufacturers are coming out with sophisticated temperature control technologies that deliver a stable and customized cooling experience.

The Integrated Control segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Integrated control systems provide a comprehensive approach that combines temperature, humidity, and ventilation for integrated control into one overall solution. Such integration provides convenience to the users and efficiency in the system, which is aligned with the climate management needs of consumers. The growing connectivity of smart home ecosystems will continue to increase the attractiveness of integrated control systems, contributing to rapid growth in this segment.

Application Segmentation: Residential Buildings Lead While Commercial Buildings Surge

Residential Buildings segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023. Smart home technologies have become a standard among many residences, prompting homeowners to purchase smart air conditioning systems featuring energy efficiency, accessibility, and competitive comfort. Smart air conditioners are gaining great preference in home settings as they have the convenient feature of managing home climates using our smartphones and also using voice activated assistants.

The Commercial Buildings industry is expected to experience the highest growth from 2024 to 2032. More and more businesses are becoming aware of the fact that smart air conditioning takes a chunk out of the operating cost while also keeping the employees comfortable. Smart air conditioners have become very appealing to the commercial sector with features like automated climate control, energy consumption analytics, and integration with building management systems. With sustainability now the hot and trending topic among global businesses, the trend toward fast-tracked adoption of energy-efficient smart air conditioning in commercial buildings is projected to accelerate rapidly.

By Region: Dominance of North America and Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific

North America dominated the market and accounted for 33.9% of revenue share, bolstered by increasing consumer awareness and strong energy efficiency regulations. In addition, key competitors such as Carrier, Trane Technologies, and Honeywell will further boost the market in the region. The initiatives by the government to promote energy conservation and development in infrastructure technologies have also been a key factor in providing impetus to the need for smart air conditioning.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR in the Smart Air Conditioning Market. This growth is attributed to factors such as urbanization, growing disposable income, and growing demand for energy-efficient cooling equipment, such as in Japan & India. The market growth is also attributed to the growing projects on smart cities, and also the various initiatives by the government for the deployment of energy-efficient appliances.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Smart Air Conditioning Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5819

Recent Developments in the Smart Air Conditioning Market in 2024

September 2024: Midea Group, a leading Chinese appliance manufacturer, made a successful debut on the Hong Kong stock market, raising $4 billion in the offering. The company's shares rose 10% during morning trade, marking the largest listing in the city in over three years. This move underscores Midea's strategic efforts to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for air conditioning systems, especially as global temperatures rise. The company's international sales have seen significant growth, with markets such as India and Japan experiencing sharp increases in air conditioner sales.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Smart Features Adoption

5.2 Product Features Usage

5.3 Supply Chain Efficiency

5.4 Consumer Retention and Loyalty

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Smart Air Conditioning Market, by Product

8. Smart Air Conditioning Market, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Smart Air Conditioning Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/smart-air-conditioning-market-5819

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.