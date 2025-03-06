ASUS Announces New “Design You Can Feel” Exhibition for Milan Design Week





TORONTO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that, following last year’s success at the London Design Festival, it is bringing an all-new Design You Can Feel exhibition to Milan Design Week 2025.

Taking place in a historic 1920s gallery in the heart of Milan, the exhibition will build on the success of last year's Design You Can Feel exhibition during the London Design Festival (LDF). Also titled Design You Can Feel, it will explore the themes of materiality, craftsmanship, and artificial intelligence (AI) to explain the design thinking behind ASUS products, including the latest ASUS Zenbook laptops. The exhibition will also feature an interactive installation by Studio INI.

Exhibition to showcase design thinking behind ASUS products

The installation will speak to the design thinking behind many ASUS products by combining sophisticated technology and engineering with material exploration and artistic expression. The exhibition will also showcase these products and the design stories behind them via playful interactive exhibits.

A highlight of the event will be the ASUS Zenbook laptops – thin and light ultra-portable premium laptops that feature advanced AI tools and are clad in the proprietary ASUS material Ceraluminum™, which combines the lightness of metal with the resilience of ceramics.

Zenbook's design approach is grounded in the ideas of Inspired, Immersive, Intuitive, Quiet, and Secure – qualities that are not only seen but felt. This holistic approach to design, which prioritizes both functionality and the user's emotional connection to the device, is at the heart of the Design You Can Feel exhibition.

Additionally, the exhibition will showcase other ASUS models, including ProArt, Adol, Vivobook, and ROG ACRONYM laptops, with a hands-on area for visitors to experience them firsthand.

ASUS Zenbook Ceraluminum™ Limited Edition: A Tribute to Nature

The Milan exhibition will also debut four limited editions of the ASUS Zenbook laptop featuring special Ceraluminum chassis that draw from natural landscapes. The Ceraluminum Limited Edition collection is inspired by Earth’s most breathtaking landscapes, each representing the raw power and beauty that shape our world. From laptops to sleeves and packaging, each finish is a reminder of the ASUS commitment—not just to design, but to a philosophy—to create tools that are as enduring as the landscapes that inspire them.

Ceraluminum is a high-tech ceramic that is an industry-first innovation. ASUS invested four years into finetuning the precise colors, texture, and hardness. No pigment is added throughout the entire process, the distinct colors and porosity are precisely controlled by electric current, voltage, and mineral formula. As a result, it offers unmatched scratch resistance and longevity, with a unique look that pays homage to the natural world that inspired its creation.

Additionally, Ceraluminum is a more sustainable material that is less hazardous to the environment, substituting the acids traditionally employed for aluminum anodization for a new higher voltage method that uses pure water. The process eliminates organic compounds, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and heavy metals from the wastewater, resulting in 100% recyclable material.

To learn more about Ceraluminum, please see here:

https://youtu.be/z1T3HgeX8qU?si=HAHkQM_ZD1try4CX

https://youtu.be/9cypFEe7-Fg?si=wYXdEVcukQibJ3Nd

Studio INI to create bespoke installation

The themes of the exhibition will be encapsulated by a specially commissioned installation by Studio INI, an experimental design and research studio. The installation will combine design, technology, and engineering with artistic expression to create a kinetic, biomimetic sculpture that reacts to visitors' presence.

Key to the experience is the stimulation of the senses. Visitors will be invited to touch the installation, encountering the tactility of the ASUS Ceraluminum material. Sensors will track these interactions, with the data used to create AI-generated representations of visitors' real-world behavior.

Full details will be announced in the coming months.

Design You Can Feel exhibition world tour

The Milan exhibition is the third Design You Can Feel exhibition, following events in Shanghai and London that showcased material innovation, craftsmanship, and AI. The Milan exhibition will expand on the themes of the previous exhibition at the biggest and most influential design event in the world.

The latest Design You Can Feel exhibition will run from April 8 - 13, 2025.

It will be open to the public at Galleria Meravigli in Milan. For more information, please see https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/zenbook/

