Cloud Computing Expert Kelsey Hightower to Speak at HAProxyConf 2025

NEWTON, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies , the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, announced today that Kelsey Hightower will deliver a keynote address at HAProxyConf 2025. Attendees can register now to book tickets at the limited early bird price of $350, and secure their place at the global HAProxy community event. This marks the first time in the conference’s history that the event will be held in the United States, having previously been in The Netherlands and France.

“HAProxy showcases community at its best,” said Kelsey Hightower. “They’ve been dedicated to open source for more than two decades – longer than some of us have been in this field! I’ve watched them grow and adapt over the years as an active member of the broader ecosystem and this project is the very definition of sustainability.”





Kelsey Hightower, a well-known technologist and contributor to cloud computing, open source software, and Kubernetes, will deliver the opening keynote to kick off two days of expert speakers from across the open source and enterprise landscape.

“HAProxy users are creative, dedicated, and possess incredible community spirit, which shines through every time at HAProxyConf,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “The conference attracts world leaders in application delivery and security, and Kelsey is a perfect example – his unique voice has helped shape the cloud-native systems that have transformed the way we build and deploy applications over the last decade. You won’t want to miss it.”

Kelsey Hightower's cloud-native expertise aligns with the interests, challenges, and goals of the HAProxy user community. Over half of HAProxy users reported using Kubernetes in a 2022 user survey, demonstrating its rapid growth as a deployment method for modern containerized applications. HAProxy plays a key role in this environment by ensuring performance, reliability, and security at the edge. In the last 12 months, the company achieved several notable milestones in the Kubernetes market segment:

HAProxy became a G2 category leader in Container Networking

HAProxy Fusion 1.3 added near-instant configuration generation from service discovery registries, with minimal overhead

HAProxy Technologies became a Gold Member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and is a Diamond Sponsor of KubeCon London 2025

HAProxy Technologies became a Docker Verified Publisher, providing an authoritative source for HAProxy’s Docker images.

“Kelsey’s presence at HAProxyConf underscores the company’s explosive growth over the last few years,” said Tim Bertrand, President of HAProxy Technologies. “As organizations of all types and sizes navigate the evolving challenges of security, AI, Kubernetes, and more, HAProxy Technologies is delivering the technology leadership and world-class experience needed to stay ahead. If you want to see it for yourself, make sure you’re at HAProxyConf this June.”

About HAProxyConf

HAProxyConf celebrates the thriving user community that’s made HAProxy the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer. Over two-plus days, expert speakers will share best practices and real-world use cases that highlight HAProxy's next-gen approach to high-performance application delivery and security. Attendees will explore how to master their application traffic with next-gen solutions to the challenges of multi-layered security, observability, performance, and the complexities of Kubernetes and multi-cloud deployments.

Registration and the Call for Papers are open for HAProxyConf 2025. Early bird tickets are $350, regular tickets are $450, and workshop add-ons are $100.

For more information, visit www.haproxyconf.com or review the best HAProxyConf presentations from prior years in the HAProxy User Spotlight Series .

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at HAProxy.com .

For questions or comments, please contact press@haproxy.com .