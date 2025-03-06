Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Size to Reach USD 228.85 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 16.18% CAGR | SNS Insider

Pune, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Minimally Invasive Surgery Market size was valued at USD 68.93 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 228.85 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.18% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by advancements in surgical technologies, increasing demand for precision surgeries, and a growing preference for procedures that minimize patient recovery time and hospital stays.

Market analysis

Advancements in surgical techniques have led to a growing trend in minimally invasive approaches. Moreover, the investment in healthcare infrastructure by governments across the globe is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. For example, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services invested more funds in the promotion of advanced surgical techniques and surgical technologies, while the European Union’s Horizon Europe Program grants fund research through precision medicine and innovative surgery. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global demand for surgical procedures is expected to increase by 30% by 2030, with minimally invasive techniques accounting for a significant portion of this growth. In 2023, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported that more than 6 million minimally invasive surgery occurred in the nation, confirming these techniques are increasingly preferred.





Segment Analysis

By Product

In 2023, surgical devices segment dominated and accounted for 25% of the MIS market share. This category comprises instruments such as laparoscopes, endoscopes, and robotic-assisted systems, which allow for more accurate and less invasive techniques. Robotic systems, such as Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci, are particularly used because of advanced imaging and dexterity. The Advancements such as AI-enabled surgical support and improved imaging technologies also help drive growth. The segment’s dominance can be attributed to the growing adoption of robotic-assisted therapies in complex procedures, including oncology and urology, where precision is critical.

By Application

In 2023, the neurological surgery held the highest share 20% of the MIS market. Techniques for minimally invasive brain and spinal surgeries are more frequently practiced in the hope of reducing complications and minimizing recovery time. Conditions such as brain tumors, spinal stenosis, and herniated discs are routinely treated using MIS techniques. Precision and safety of these procedures have improved with use of advanced imaging and navigation systems. The growth of the segment is also supplemented by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and the development of focused instruments for neurosurgery. where precision is critical.

By End-User

The hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers generated the highest revenue share in 2023. Hospitals are the leading end users owing to advanced infrastructure, availability of skilled surgeons, and ability to handle complex procedures. The market is also positively impacted by the increasing number of outpatient surgical centers and specialty clinics, which provide cost-effective and efficient alternatives to conventional hospital-based surgeries. The segment’s robust growth is attributed to the growing acceptance of MIS techniques for a varied set of operations from orthopedic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries. Additionally, the rise of ambulatory surgical centers is expanding access to minimally invasive procedures, further boosting demand.

Regional Outlook

North America held the largest market share in 2023, with 42% of the global revenue share. The region is at the forefront due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of latest surgical technologies over the country, and huge investments in research and development activities. The U.S. has seen a significant increase in minimally invasive procedures for conditions like cardiovascular disease, cancer, and certain orthopedic disorders, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, the presence of major market players like Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic further strengthens the region’s market position.

The MIS market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth are rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditures, and growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques. Nations such as China, India and Japan are investing massively in modernizing healthcare. For example, the Indian government Ayushman Bharat scheme Idea is to provide affordable health services, including advanced surgical procedures, to a more comprehensive population. Likewise, China’s 14th Five-Year Plan stresses development of precision medicine and advanced surgical technologies.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Intuitive Surgical launched its next-generation robotic-assisted surgical system, da Vinci 5, featuring enhanced imaging and AI-powered surgical assistance.

In January 2024, With FDA approval Medtronic has recently launched its new minimally invasive spinal fusion system focused on reducing surgical time and desired patient outcomes.





