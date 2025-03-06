Precision Farming Market Size to Hit USD 29.25 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.24% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Farming Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Precision Farming Market was valued at USD 10.35 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 29.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.24% from 2024 to 2032.”

Precision farming is a fast-growing technology-driven sector that utilizes technologies like GPS, drone, sensors and automated machinery for economically boosted agricultural practice. It lets farmers achieve high efficiency, reduce wastage, and increase yield by closely monitoring and managing their fields at real-time. As the global population continues to grow resulting in a rising demand for food, precision agriculture provides a sustainable means to meet these increasing demands. The precision farming market is broad with applications including yield monitoring, variable rate technology, soil mapping, and crop scouting.

Get a Sample Report of Precision Farming Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3405

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Deere & Company (US) – (John Deere Precision Agriculture Solutions)

– (John Deere Precision Agriculture Solutions) AGCO Corporation (US) – (Fuse Technologies)

– (Fuse Technologies) Raven Industries, Inc. (US) – (Raven Applied Technology)

– (Raven Applied Technology) AgJunction LLC (US) – (AgJunction Solutions)

– (AgJunction Solutions) Trimble Inc. (US) – (Trimble Ag Software and Hardware)

– (Trimble Ag Software and Hardware) Ag Leader Technology (US) – (Ag Leader Precision Farming Products)

– (Ag Leader Precision Farming Products) CropMetrics LLC (US) – (CropMetrics Precision Irrigation)

– (CropMetrics Precision Irrigation) Topcon Corporation (Japan) – (Topcon Precision Agriculture)

– (Topcon Precision Agriculture) AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (Agribotix LLC) (US) – (Agribotix Drone Solutions)

– (Agribotix Drone Solutions) DICKEY-john Corporation (US) – (DICKEY-john Precision Ag Equipment)

– (DICKEY-john Precision Ag Equipment) Farmers Edge Inc. (Canada) – (Farmers Edge Precision Farming Solutions)

– (Farmers Edge Precision Farming Solutions) Grownetics, Inc. (US) – (Grownetics Precision Ag Technology)

– (Grownetics Precision Ag Technology) Proagrica (SST Development Group, Inc.) (UK) – (SST Software Solutions)

– (SST Software Solutions) The Climate Corporation (US) – (Climate FieldView).

Precision Farming Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 10.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.24% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, Farm Labour Management) Key Drivers • Accelerating Precision Farming through Cutting-edge Technology Integration.



• Technological Development in Precision Farm Unlocking Growth Potential.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Precision Farming Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3405

Key Industry Segmentation

By Offering: Hardware Dominates, Software Registers Fastest CAGR

The hardware segment dominated the market and accounted for 55% in 2023, as its adoption is increasing with the GPS devices, sensors, and automatic machines. The growth of smart tractors, drones, and IoT-enabled farming equipment is helping farmers to make more investments in them to improve productivity. growth to be accelerated by hardware innovations such as robotic harvesters and precision planters.

The Software segment held the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032 owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based and AI-powered farm management solutions. With data-driven decision-making, predictive analytics, and remote monitoring behind the functionality of these software solutions, farming operations can reach a level of efficiency and sustainability never seen before.

By Application: Yield Monitoring Dominates, Irrigation Management Registers Fastest CAGR

The Yield Monitoring segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, as it guides farmers with crop productivity tracking, field variability, and resource allocation. Satellite imagery, drones and AI-based analytics aid in the estimation of yield to help plan agriculture with precision.

The Irrigation Management segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR value, as it addresses the rising demand for advanced irrigation technology and more efficient use of water resources. Smart irrigation systems that use IoT sensors and AI-based forecasting tools are minimizing the water usage in insecure areas and increasing productivity, enabling its adoption.

Key Regional Developments: North America Dominates the Precision Farming Market, Asia-Pacific Registers the Fastest CAGR

North America dominated the market and accounted for 45% revenue share in 2023, driven by the high rate of penetration of precision agriculture technologies, governmental support, and by the presence of a large number of agritech startups. While the U.S. and Canada are at the Forefront of AI-driven smart and Drone-Based Monitoring and Autonomous Farm Machinery, return to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising requirements of data-driven farm management solutions are expected to help the region in retaining the lead of the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by expanding government initiatives supporting smart agriculture, high demand for food driven by a burgeoning population, and rapidly evolving digitization in agriculture. Rapid investment in AI-driven precision agriculture systems, smart irrigation systems, and automated agricultural machinery along with increased investment in surveillance is enabling countries including India, China, and Japan. Rising presence of government subsidies towards modern farming techniques and low-cost IoT solution adoption is expected to boost market growth in the region.

Purchase Single User PDF of Precision Farming Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3405

Recent Developments in the Precision Farming Market (2024)

March 2024: John Deere launched an advanced autonomous tractor system that integrates AI-driven sensors and GPS-based guidance systems for precision planting and harvesting.

February 2024: Trimble Inc. introduced a next-generation AI-powered crop monitoring system that enhances yield prediction and soil health analysis.

January 2024: AGCO Corporation unveiled a cloud-based farm management software that enables real-time data analytics and predictive decision-making for farmers.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates and Trends, by Region

5.2 Efficiency and ROI Metrics, by Region

5.3 Consumer Demand for Sustainable Practices

5.4 Regulatory and Policy Impact

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Precision Farming Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. Precision Farming Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Precision Farming Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/precision-farming-market-3405

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.